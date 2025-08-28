Landi Kotal Jirga Sets Deadline For Afghan Residents And Traders To Obtain Legal Documents

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

An important jirga was held in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Afrasiab Zubair and Additional Assistant Commissioner Shahabuddin, with elders of the Shinwari Khoga Khel tribe in attendance.

During the jirga, it was decided that Afghan traders operating businesses in Landi Kotal Bazaar and Afghan citizens residing in various villages will now be allowed to continue only if they possess legal documents.

The Assistant Commissioner clarified that having a passport and visa is mandatory, while those holding only a Citizen Card or Proof of Registration (PoR) Card will be required to obtain a passport and visa.

The district administration instructed the tribal elders to inform Afghan nationals that after August 31, strict legal action will be taken against anyone residing or doing business without proper documentation, in accordance with government directives.