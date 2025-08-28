Coolnesttm Mattress: Sleep Up To 8° Cooler With Technology That Everyone Can Afford

MENAFN - GetNews) SweetNight's latest innovation delivers advanced cooling, ergonomic support, and luxury-level comfort, designed to make high-tech sleep affordable for everyone.

Still tossing and turning through sweaty nights? You're not alone - overheating is one of the top reasons people can't stay asleep. The new SweetNight CoolNest Mattress solves this with breakthrough cooling technology that keeps you up to 8° cooler. It also provides 5-zone ergonomic support for healthier rest. And at just $500, CoolNest brings luxury-level comfort to more households than ever before.

Cooling System: The Best Cooling Mattress of 2025

Unlike traditional mattresses that trap heat, the CoolNest is built with the CoolNest System - a multi-layer approach to cooling that works from the surface down:



3D Knitted Cooling Cover: With thousands of tiny ventilation pores, airflow is boosted by 35%, keeping the mattress fresh and breathable all night. In simple terms, it's a soft, airy cover that helps heat escape, so you don't wake up sweaty.

PCMflux High Resilience Foam: Infused with Phase Change Materials (PCM), this smart foam adapts in real time to your body temperature. It absorbs heat when you're warm and releases it when you're cool, keeping you balanced for up to 8 hours. Gel-Infused Memory Foam: With 30% more cooling gel, evenly distributed for maximum efficiency, this layer cushions pressure points while drawing heat away - offering both comfort and coolness at once.

Together, these layers create a refreshing, cool-to-the-touch surface with 3× better airflow than conventional foams

5-Zone Ergo Design: An Ergonomic Mattress for Back Pain

CoolNest isn't just about cooling - The CoolNest is also certified by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). They claim that“We focuses on products that are of the highest quality andhave a chiropractic-related benefit for consumers and doctors of chiropractic.”

The 5-Zone Ergo Support system targets key areas of the body:



Shoulders and legs - Gentle cushioning

Lumbar region - Firm support to maintain spinal alignment

Hips - Adaptive contouring to prevent sinking Full body - Balanced relief from head to feet

The result? Less back pain, improved posture, and deeper, restorative sleep. It's not just a cooling mattress - it's also one of the best ergonomic mattresses for back pain relief.

Who It's For

CoolNest is built for:



Hot sleepers who struggle with night sweats

Back & side sleepers needing full-body support

Back pain sufferers seeking pressure relief

Couples who want motion isolation for undisturbed rest Budget-conscious families looking for premium sleep at an honest price

Affordable Luxury: The Best Value Cooling Mattress

At just $500, CoolNest offers the same cooling and ergonomic benefits as premium $2,000 mattresses. It's certified safe (OEKO-TEX and CertiPUR-US) and backed by a 10-year warranty, making it one of the most cost-effective options on the market.

“With CoolNest, we're not just selling a mattress - we're offering a healthier, more refreshing way to sleep,” said [SweetNight CEO Tony].“Hot sleepers, couples, and families finally have a professional-grade solution that keeps them cool and supported, all night long.”

Customer-First Benefits:



Risk-free 100-night trial Free nationwide shipping, mattress-in-a-box convenience

CoolNest is now available nationwide at SweetNight( )Amazon( ) Walmart( ), and Wayfair( ) Homedepot( )- delivering affordable luxury sleep to every home.