The Mortgage Collaborative Hosting Mortgage Tech Day At Fall Conference In Boston

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's leading independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, announced today that its Mortgage Tech Day will take place September 14 at the historic Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston as part of its Fall conference, CHEERS! Where Everyone Knows Your Name.







Image caption: TMC Emerging Tech Fund.

Sponsored by Docutech, Mortgage Tech Day will showcase six emerging technology companies working to transform the mortgage industry. Each company will present an eight-minute pitch and a seven-minute Q&A with judges and audience participation.

A panel of judges will evaluate the presentations, including:



Diego Sanchez, president of HousingWire Media

Jeremy Potter, founder of Next Belt Strategies Michael Jones, principal of Jones Family Investments.

The competition winner will receive a $22,000 HousingWire media package to increase visibility and support growth for early-stage innovators.

“TMC's Mortgage Tech Day is consistently the most innovative room in our industry; the place where lenders, entrepreneurs, and investors engage directly to shape the future of mortgage technology,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative.“This is where bold ideas meet real-world feedback, and where tomorrow's industry leaders get their start.”

The impact of Mortgage Tech Day extends well beyond the stage. Ardley earned top honors at TMC's spring conference in Dallas, receiving the $22,000 HousingWire media package. Nate Den Herder, founder and CEO of Ardley , reflected on how the award has helped accelerate the company's momentum over the past six months:“Participating in Tech Day has paid dividends. The HousingWire feature gave us a demo video that's now a go-to resource in our sales conversations,” said Den Herder.

Tech Day opens at 2:30 p.m. with a keynote address by Bradley Clerkin, head of AI at ThoughtFocus Build, titled 'AI Q&A, Open Mic, One SME, No BS'. Technology presentations will follow from 3 to 5 p.m., leading into a roundtable feedback session and the announcement of the $22,000 HousingWire Media Award winner.

Presenters include:



Nemo Yang, CEO of Cortex AI

Jeffrey Walton, CEO of Ingenius

Suketu Gaglani, founder of Mira Labs AI

Niles Lochtenstein, CEO and co-founder of Nestment

Steve Polito, co-founder of eqLend Peter Bannister, co-founder of Mova AI

Mortgage Tech Day is a signature component of TMC's mission to bring lenders and innovators together in collaborative environments that accelerate industry progress.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit .

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Jodi Hall, CEO and President

The Mortgage Collaborative

...

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative