Fifth Third Again Named Top Veteran-Friendly Employer By U.S. Veterans Magazine

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, August 28, 2025 /3BL/ - Fifth Third (NASDAQ: FITB) has again been recognized by U.S Veterans Magazine as a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer for 2025 for its excellence in supporting employees who have experience as a military veteran, service member, family member or advocate.

The magazine's annual list recognizes companies that are leading the way in promoting and creating a veteran-friendly workforce and are committed to recruiting and retaining veterans.

“At Fifth Third, we strive to create an inclusive environment in which each employee feels valued, respected and understood," said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer for Fifth Third.“We are delighted that these efforts have again been recognized by U.S Veterans Magazine."

Fifth Third supports military employees and family members through its corporate and regional Military Business Resource Groups (BRGs), which create and foster an engaged and collaborative community of employees who have experience as a military veteran, service member, family member or advocate. Open to all employees, the Military BRGs enable employees to connect with one another, give back to the community and help develop and innovate products for military banking customers.

Members of Fifth Third's Military BRGs helped design and launch a 24/7 dedicated customer support line for domestic and international military banking customers, helping better support customers deployed throughout the world. Fifth Third's Military Banking Program also includes 10 free non-Fifth Third ATM transactions per month, access to a nationwide network of no-fee ATMS, online bill pay and mobile banking services, special VA Home Loan rates, and SBA Patriot Express loans designed for veterans and members of the military community that want to establish or expand small businesses.

In 2024, Fifth Third's support of military employees was recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense when a leader at Fifth Third received the“Patriot Award” from ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), which is a part of the U.S. Department of Defense. This leader was nominated by a current military employee in recognition of the support the employee received before and during their activation in the National Guard.

