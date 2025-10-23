Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Of Odesa Activists Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the court sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison sentence, but the defense team noted that Maiorenko had pleaded guilty.

The court found Maiorenko guilty of attempted murder for hire motivated by personal gain and sentenced him to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In October 2024, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office announced that it had prevented the assassination of the head of a civic organization, which had been ordered by Russian intelligence services. The organizer was detained.

According to investigators, Maiorenko recruited a "hitman," promising him $80,000 for the job and providing detailed information about the intended victim, including photos, habits, and places of residence and work. The target was Odesa businessman and civic activist Hennadii Beibutian. During his arrest, police seized an F-1 grenade and a phone containing correspondence with a Russian handler.

Maiorenko had also been tasked by Russian intelligence with organizing the killing of another activist, Demian Hanul.

