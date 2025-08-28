Swift Navigation And Lightbug Partner To Deliver Centimeter-Level Positioning For Worker Safety And Asset Tracking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration integrates Swift's cloud-based SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service into Lightbug's rugged IoT trackers to deliver reliable, centimeter-level accuracy for worker safety and asset management in critical industries.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a provider of precise positioning solutions for automotive, industrial, and consumer applications, and Lightbug, a leading provider of GPS trackers and IoT devices, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance worker safety and asset tracking in critical industries. The collaboration brings together Swift's cloud-based SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service with Lightbug's rugged, mass deployed tracking devices, enabling centimeter-level accuracy even in challenging environments.

For industries like rail, logistics, and infrastructure, the ability to pinpoint a person or a high-value asset with precision is more than a convenience-it's a critical safety requirement. Traditional GPS solutions struggle in complex environments such as rail corridors, urban canyons, or dense construction sites, where satellite signals can be obstructed or unreliable. This lack of accuracy puts workers at risk and makes it difficult to track and manage valuable assets.

The new partnership directly addresses these challenges. Lightbug's latest products, the RTK Handheld 2 (RH2) and RTK Vehicle Tracker, are now fully compatible with Swift Navigation's Skylark service, which provides real-time kinematic (RTK) corrections. This powerful combination delivers reliable, high-integrity positioning for critical applications. The joint solution supports essential safety use cases, including lone worker protection with automated geofencing and real-time alerts, as well as high-value asset tracking in remote or obstructed locations. For the rail industry, the solution meets strict safety compliance standards, including the 300 mm or better accuracy requirement of Network Rail, the owner and operator of Britain's national railway infrastructure and a Lightbug customer. Lightbug's technology has been used by the PGA Tour to power immersive fan experiences with shot-by-shot precision.

“At Swift Navigation, we believe that safety starts with certainty,” said Daniel Optendrenk, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Swift Navigation.“Our partnership with Lightbug is a game-changer because it takes our high-precision positioning technology and puts it directly into the hands of those who need it most. This collaboration isn't just about technical specifications; it's about ensuring every worker is safe and every asset is accounted for, giving our customers confidence and peace of mind."

Chris Guest, CEO at Lightbug added,“Our devices are built to perform in the toughest conditions. Integrating Swift's Skylark allows us to deliver on our promise of reliable, high-performance tracking with unprecedented accuracy. The Lightbug RTK Handheld 2, for example, can achieve real-world performance of up to 1 cm accuracy in open sky and sub-30 cm accuracy in partially obstructed conditions. This partnership helps us solve the real-world problems our customers face every day.”

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to operational safety and automation, making the benefits of precise GNSS accessible to industries previously underserved by traditional positioning solutions. Customers purchasing the Lightbug RTK Handheld 2 will also receive a six-month free trial of Skylark Precise Positioning Service, providing immediate access to centimeter-level accuracy.

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy satellite positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.com .

Lightbug is a UK-based technology company specializing in designing and manufacturing GPS trackers and IoT devices that deliver reliable, long-lasting performance in the toughest environments. With over 20 years of GPS tracking history, Lightbug has grown from developing devices for law enforcement and industrial security to deploying a diverse portfolio of solutions across more than 60 countries worldwide. Combining rugged hardware, exceptional battery life, and advanced indoor and outdoor positioning technologies, Lightbug provides trusted solutions for worker safety and asset tracking across industries including rail, logistics, aviation, and energy. Learn more at .

