Nearly 700,000 Narcotic Tablets Seized In Nimroz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Security forces have seized nearly 700,000 narcotic tablets and handed over nearly100 drug addicts to their families after treatment in northwestern Nimroz province.

Another 75 drug addicts have been transferred to the 1,000-bed rehabilitation centre for treatment.

Seizure of hundreds of thousands of narcotic tablets

Police spokesman Maulvi Gul Mohammad Qudrat told Pajhwok Afghan News the Counter-Narcotics Department of Chahar Burjak district police had discovered and seized a large consignment of narcotics in the“Dak” area of the district.

He added that the consignment comprised 132 cartons containing 633,600 methadone tablets, 59,280“Zicap” tablets, 1,610 litres of acid and 150 kilogrammes of“Kepineh”.

Treatment of addicts

The Nimroz Police spokesman further said that 97 addicts had been undergoing treatment at the Sadiq Nazari 1,000-bed clinic in Zaranj city, the provincial capital.

He said these addicts were, after completing the detoxification process, were formally handed over to their families during a special ceremony today (Thursday).

He added that 75 more drug users, who had been rounded up from across Zaranj city for treatment, were transferred to the 1,000-bed rehabilitation centre in the city.

According to him, besides detoxification, the clinic also provides addicts with religious and faith-based lessons to help them save themselves from a relapse.

kk/ma