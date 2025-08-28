Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 70+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Domain Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|MoA
|RoA
|Pelacarsen
|Novartis Pharmaceuticals
|III
|Hyperlipoproteinaemia
|Apolipoproteins A expression inhibitor
|Subcutaneous
|GSK3228836
|GSK
|III
|Hepatitis B
|Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitor
|Subcutaneous
|WVE-N531
|Wave Life Sciences
|II
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Dystrophin expression stimulants
|Intravenous
|ION717
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|II
|Prion diseases
|Gene silencing; Prion protein expression inhibitors
|Intrathecal
|TTX MC 138
|TransCode Therapeutics
|I/II
|Solid tumors
|MicroRNA inhibitors
|Intravenous
|BP1002
|Bio-Path Holdings
|I
|Relapsed or refractory NHL or chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Gene silencing; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 expression inhibitors
|Intravenous
|NS-051/NCNP-04
|NS Pharma
|Preclinical
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Dystrophin expression stimulants; Gene silencing
|NA
Learn more about the emerging antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics @ Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Clinical Trials
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Assessment
The antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.
Scope of the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report
- Coverage : Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Apolipoproteins A expression inhibitors, Gene silencing, Lipoprotein A inhibitors, Dystrophin expression stimulants, RNA interference, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 expression inhibitors, Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 8 modulators, Prion protein expression inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, MicroRNA inhibitors Key Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Companies : Novartis Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Wave Life Sciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, NS Pharma, TransCode Therapeutics, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, Cure Rare Disease, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, Sunhawk Vision Biotech, Isarna Therapeutics, Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, Dyne Therapeutics, Flamingo Therapeutics, Vico Therapeutics, Laboratoires Théa, and others. Key Pipeline Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics : elacarsen, GSK3228836, WVE-N531, ION717, BP1002, NS-051/NCNP-04, TTX MC 138, AMX0114, BIIB080, Salanersen, CRD002, CDR132L, BP1001, SHJ002, ISTH0036, VGT-1849A, AHB-137, Lipisense, DYNE-101, Danvatirsen, VO 659, Ultevursen, and others.
Dive deep into rich insights for new antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics treatments, visit @ Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Drugs
Table of Contents
|1.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
For further information on the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics pipeline, reach out @ Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics
Related Reports
Oligonucleotides Competitive Landscape
Oligonucleotides Competitive Landscape – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key oligonucleotides companies, including Novartis, Astellas, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Avidity Biosciences, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Amgen, ProQR Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, MiNA Therapeutics, Sylentis, GSK, Silexion Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bio-Path Holdings, Sunhawk Vision Biotech, Isarna Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Laboratoire Thea, Dyne Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Korro Bio, Praxis-Precision-Medicines, Vico Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, TransCode Therapeutics, TME Therapeutics, ARTHEx Biotech, aptaTargets, CSPC Zhongnuo Pharmaceutical, ExoRNA Bioscience, Visirna Therapeutics, AiCuris, Comanche Biopharma, Tallac Therapeutics, among others.
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oligonucleotide synthesis companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, CordenPharma, Creative Biolabs, Ella Biotech, Eurofins Genomics, Future Synthesis, Integrated DNA Technologies, Kaneka Eurogentec, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Microsynth, Nitto Avecia, Ribo Biotechnology, STA Pharmaceutical, Sumitomo Chemical, TriLink Biotechnologies, Sarepta Therapeutics, among others.
RNA Interference Pipeline
RNA Interference Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key RNA interference companies, including Silence Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Eli Lilly and Company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Sirnaomics, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, among others.
Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market
Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key global messenger RNA -based vaccines and therapeutics companies, including Moderna, Inc., BioNTech SE, CureVac N.V., Arcturus Therapeutics, Translate Bio, Inc., GSK, among others.
mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market
mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mRNA vaccines and therapeutics companies, including Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, Moderna, Inc., Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, GSK plc., Daiichi Sankyo, Arcturus, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ethris GmbH, CureVac SE, AIM Vaccine Corporation, Charoen Pokphand Group, Argos Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Kernal Biologics Inc, among others.
DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service : Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.
Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services
Healthcare Conference Coverage
Pipeline Assessment
Healthcare Licensing Services
Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.
Connect with us at LinkedInCONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur ... +14699457679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment