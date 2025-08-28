NGS-Based AMR Detection Market Set To Double By 2035, Unlocking Growth Opportunities For Manufacturers

NGS-based AMR Detection Market

Market expected to grow 2.02X by 2035, powered by rising AMR burden and next-gen sequencing adoption

- Sabyasachi Ghosh

NEW YORK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global NGS-based AMR Detection Market is entering a decisive decade of expansion. Valued at USD 823.7 million in 2025, it is projected to nearly double, reaching USD 1,666.0 million by 2035. This growth reflects an absolute increase of USD 842.6 million, representing a 2.02X market surge at a robust CAGR of 7.3%.

For manufacturers, this rapid expansion represents more than rising numbers-it highlights the urgent global demand for reliable, high-throughput sequencing platforms and integrated solutions that can power tomorrow's healthcare systems.

Why Growth Is Accelerating

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges in modern medicine. Hospitals and health agencies are under increasing pressure to deliver faster, more accurate resistance detection to guide treatment and prevent outbreaks. NGS-based AMR detection delivers precisely that: comprehensive genomic data that replaces traditional culture-based testing with advanced, scalable solutions.

Between 2025 and 2030 alone, the market will grow from USD 823.7 million to USD 1,222.9 million, adding USD 399.2 million in value. This accounts for nearly half of the entire decade's growth. Instruments and platforms will dominate this phase, supported by widespread adoption across hospitals, public health labs, and pharmaceutical companies.

The second half of the decade, 2030 to 2035, will see accelerated expansion-adding USD 443.4 million in just five years. By 2035, clinical diagnostics and public health applications will account for nearly 79% of total use, underscoring the sector's central role in patient care and surveillance.

Click Here for More Information:-

Technology Driving Adoption

Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) stands as the leading technology, commanding 72.1% of the market share in 2025. Manufacturers investing in WGS platforms will benefit from this strong demand, as healthcare providers prioritize comprehensive, high-resolution resistance profiling. Targeted NGS, while smaller in share, continues to play an important role in specific diagnostic and research applications.

On the product front, instruments and platforms dominate with a 56.3% share in 2025. Their prominence is built on the need for precision and throughput, qualities that sequencing manufacturers are best positioned to provide. Reagents and consumables follow closely, representing recurring revenue streams, while bioinformatics solutions-though declining in standalone share-are increasingly integrated into bundled offerings.

End-User Dynamics: Hospitals Lead the Charge

Hospitals and clinical laboratories are projected to account for over half of global demand (52.9% in 2025). For manufacturers, this reflects a clear market priority: delivering solutions that integrate seamlessly into hospital workflows, meet regulatory requirements, and scale with growing diagnostic needs. Public health agencies and reference labs follow with 24.7%, further validating the sector's reliance on genomic surveillance.

Regional Outlook: Expanding Frontiers

North America, led by the United States, remains the largest and most mature market. The USA alone is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, rising from USD 355.8 million in 2025 to USD 819.4 million by 2035. Federal initiatives, from the CDC's Antibiotic Resistance Solutions Initiative to national action plans, are accelerating adoption.

Europe also holds a strong position, with Germany leading growth at 7.6% CAGR. Investments in precision medicine, healthcare digitization, and infection control strategies are fueling demand for sequencing platforms and AI-enabled analytics.

Asia Pacific, however, represents the fastest-growing frontier. India and China, with growth rates above 7%, are expanding their genomic infrastructure and deploying nationwide AMR surveillance programs. Japan and South Korea, though smaller in absolute size, are actively integrating WGS into healthcare and public health systems. For manufacturers, this signals opportunities not just in sales but also in partnerships, local collaborations, and region-specific product development.

Addressing Challenges to Capture Market Share

Despite growth momentum, challenges remain. Limited workflow standardization and the complexity of bioinformatics interpretation create barriers to adoption. Manufacturers that provide harmonized, validated sequencing workflows-complete with automated sample preparation and AI-driven analytics-will be best positioned to differentiate themselves in the competitive landscape.

Cloud-based platforms, in particular, are transforming adoption by lowering infrastructure costs and enabling smaller labs to access advanced capabilities. For instrument providers, embedding these solutions into modular, scalable systems ensures greater market alignment.

Competitive Landscape and Manufacturer Advantage

The competitive environment is moderately consolidated, with Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, and bioMérieux leading the way. Illumina alone holds a 31.4% market share in 2025, bolstered by its NextSeq and MiSeq systems. However, mid-sized firms and emerging biotech players are carving out space through cost-effective, regionally focused solutions.

For manufacturers across the spectrum, the path to sustained growth lies in innovation: advancing sequencing accuracy, reducing turnaround times, and integrating analytics into end-to-end platforms. The shift toward real-time, scalable sequencing is creating fertile ground for companies that can meet evolving needs.

Get Sample Report: -

The Road Ahead: A Market of Opportunities

By 2035, the NGS-based AMR Detection Market will represent a global ecosystem of instruments, reagents, and software supporting one of healthcare's most critical missions-combating antimicrobial resistance. For manufacturers, the opportunity is twofold: driving growth through product innovation and supporting the world's healthcare systems in building stronger, faster, and more reliable resistance detection capabilities.

As AMR continues to rise, the demand for genomic solutions is not a temporary trend-it is a defining feature of future healthcare. Manufacturers who act decisively today will not only capture market growth but also help shape the next generation of global diagnostics.

Editor's Note:

This press release highlights the strong growth outlook of the NGS-based AMR Detection Market. It reflects the industry's momentum, innovation, and expanding opportunities for manufacturers.

In-vitro Diagnostics Devices Industry Analysis Reports:-

Non-Hospital-Based Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Products Market



Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market



Point Of Care Blood Testing Devices Market



Rahul Singh

Future Market Insights Inc.

+1 347-918-3531

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.