Credit Agricole Sa: 2025 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Montrouge, 28 august 2025

2025 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole S.A.'s capital increase reserved for the 190,000 Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees1, the subscription period of which ran from 24 June to 8 July 2025, was completed on 28 August 2025. 37,533 people, in France and around the world, subscribed, for a total amount of €294.5 million.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription with a 20% discount on the share price, calculated according to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between 26 May and 20 June 2025 inclusive. The new shares were issued and delivered today.

This capital increase created 22,886,191 shares, thereby bringing the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 3,048,788,541.

This capital increase will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to the ECB's approval. Reserved capital increases are part of the Group's employee profit-sharing policy.

1 Employees with a minimum of three months' service in France and in 22 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d'épargne entreprise - company savings plan) in France

