YECHAN Of OMEGA X And HYUNGSEO Of CLASS:Y Release A Duet Single, '들었다놨다 (Up And Down)'

Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yechan , the youngest member of K-pop boy group OMEGA X and its sub-unit OX:N, teamed up with Hyungseo of K-pop girl group CLASS:y and have released a new duet single,“들었다놨다 (Up and Down) .” This project was produced by CIELOGROOVE, a team of producers and songwriters that is known for collaborating with Korean artists such as Kim Jaejoong, WEi, and BAE173, as well as for their work with survival programs like Peak Time on JTBC and SCOOL on SBS M/SBS FiL.“It feels quite nervous to release my first duet track with a female artist! For this project, I tried my best to highlight a softer voice than the energetic one which I'm more used to, and I'm glad to hear that my voice carried the emotions of the song well.” – Yechan, member of OMEGA X & OX:N“들었다놨다(Up and Down)” features acoustic guitar rhythms and a smooth melody, expressing the excitement of falling in love and playing hard to get. The track elevated its romantic vibe with Yechan and Hyunseo's soft yet refreshing vocal collaboration.“들었다놨다 (Up and Down)” is the second duet project from CIELOGROOVE in 2025, followed by“좋아한다 말할래 (I wanna say I love you),” featuring Song Sun of TRI and GK, which was released in April 2025. This new duet project also comes shortly after Yechan debuted as a member of OX:N, the first sub-unit of OMEGA X, on June 20th, 2025. The four members of OX:N will hold their first fan meeting titled INTO:N in Tokyo on September 10th and 11th after connecting with fans in Korea, Shanghai, and Macao.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. After OMEGA X's debut in 2021, the group's first sub-unit, OX:N (Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, Yechan) made their debut on June 20th, 2025, with the mini-album, N. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member's personality and music.

형서(CLASS:y) X 예찬(OMEGA X) - 들었다놨다

