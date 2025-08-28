Ag Sale Day Expands Team With Tommy And Kim Coley And Noah Benedict

Sale Day Logo

New leaders join Ag Sale Day, bringing decades of experience and passion to modernize livestock auctions while honoring tradition.

- James Story, CEO of Sale DayNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ag Sale Day (Sale Day) is thrilled to announce the addition of Tommy and Kim Coley and Noah Benedict to its growing team. Together, they bring decades of experience, generational commitment to agriculture, and a shared passion for helping livestock producers succeed.Tommy Coley, a third-generation registered cattle breeder, has dedicated his life to the cattle industry. He studied Animal Science at the University of Tennessee and later managed several prominent operations, including Tree Fine Farm, Foreman Herefords, and Perks Ranch. He and Kim later launched Coley Cattle Company in Birmingham, Iowa, where they marketed Red Angus and Herefords nationwide. In addition to his cattle expertise, Tommy is also an accomplished videographer and photographer, skills he uses to showcase livestock and promote the cattle industry. Since 2011, Tommy has served as Southeast Regional Manager for the American Hereford Association, supporting breeders across eight states. His reputation for sound guidance and trusted relationships has made him a go-to leader for cattlemen across the country.Kim Coley has played a vital role in every stage of their journey. With a background in customer service, technical support, and animal care, Kim helped raise the couple's five children while helping to run their cattle operations. At Coley Cattle Company, she coordinated sales and educational events and has remained a consistent source of support for southeastern breeders for more than 14 years.Also joining the team is Noah Benedict, a fifth-generation Hereford cattleman based in central Illinois. Benedict has served as a territory representative for the American Hereford Association and as Chairman of the National Junior Hereford Association. His leadership, passion for quality cattle, and commitment to helping farmers make smart, profitable choices reflect Sale Day's core values.“My focus has always been on building honest relationships grounded in trust, faith, and shared goals,” said Benedict.“I'm excited to support producers and grow alongside this team.”With the addition of the Coleys and Benedict, Sale Day continues to invest in its mission to simplify and modernize the auction experience while staying rooted in the traditions and values that define the livestock industry.“Kim and I have always believed in putting people first. We're excited to be part of a team that values relationships, innovation, and the future of this industry,” said Tommy Coley.“Sale Day is giving producers more tools and better access, and we're proud to be part of that mission.”“These three individuals represent both the legacy and the future of agriculture,” said James Story, CEO of Sale Day.“We are proud to welcome them as we build a platform that works for producers across the country.”In his new role at Sale Day, Tommy will serve as a VP of Sales & Marketing, helping guide the company's outreach and producer engagement strategies. With a lifetime in livestock production, national sales management, and regional leadership, Tommy is a trusted voice in the industry. His focus at Sale Day will be building meaningful connections with breeders, advising on market trends, and supporting the platform's growth as a trusted hub for online livestock auctions .Kim Coley joins as Customer Satisfaction Coordinator, where her decades of hands-on experience and personal approach will help ensure every breeder interaction reflects the care and trust Sale Day is known for. Noah Benedict, now serving as Sales Representative and Sales Administrator, brings his energy and deep knowledge of the cattle business to support clients and streamline sales processes for producers across the region.Sale Day is strengthening its ability to serve producers nationwide with the addition of Coleys and Benedict. They'll work alongside Meredith Collins, our Operations & Administration Coordinator. This expanded team reflects Sale Day's ongoing commitment to simplifying and modernizing the auction experience while staying true to the traditions and values that define the livestock industry.

