Photopharmics Forms Commercial Advisory Board To Guide Market Launch Of Breakthrough Parkinson's Therapy

Renowned leaders in neurology, movement disorders, and commercialization join to shape Celeste® market strategy

- Kent Savage, CEO

PhotoPharmics, the leader in specialized phototherapy for neurodegenerative diseases, announced the formation of its Commercial Advisory Board (CAB), uniting top experts in neurology, movement disorders, pharmaceutical and medtech commercialization. The board will provide strategic guidance as the company advances toward regulatory submission and market introduction of Celeste®, its FDA Breakthrough device for Parkinson's disease.

“We're entering a decisive stage where market readiness is as critical as clinical success,” said Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics.“This board brings unmatched expertise to help us navigate pricing, access, and adoption strategies that will get Celeste to the people who need it most.”

“Celeste has the potential to fill a critical gap in Parkinson's care by addressing symptoms in a completely new way,” said Jordan Dubow, MD, Chair of this new board.“Our role on the Commercial Advisory Board is to ensure that people with Parkinson's, know the therapeutic device is available and have access to the device when FDA grants market authorization.”

The CAB brings together a multidisciplinary team of leaders with deep experience in clinical practice, research, regulatory strategy, market access, and product commercialization. Their combined expertise spans movement disorders, neurology, health economics, and the launch of innovative therapies worldwide. Together, they will help ensure Celeste's transition from clinical breakthrough to market is both efficient and impactful.

.Jordan Dubow, MD – Chair, PhotoPharmics Commercial Advisory Board; Managing Principal, Clintrex Research, LLC (a division of BlueRidge Life Sciences). Fellowship-trained movement disorders and vascular neurologist with more than 20 years of clinical trial and industry leadership experience; served as chief medical officer for over a dozen companies, contributed to 20+ new drug applications, and helped raise over $1 billion through investor engagement.

.Philip Cyr, MPH – Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Commercialization Practice, BlueRidge LifeSciences. More than 30 years of experience in clinical development, market access, and health economics; leads commercialization strategies for pharmaceuticals, biologics, cell and gene therapies and digital therapeutics worldwide.

.Drew Falconer, MD, FAAN – Director, Inova Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center; Associate Professor of Neurology, UVA School of Medicine - Inova campus. Specializes in the diagnosis and management of Parkinson's disease and related disorders, with expertise in deep brain stimulation and botulinum toxin therapy. Speaks nationally on various topics in Movement Disorders and is a respected national educator in Parkinson's Disease and DBS.

.Jill Giordano Farmer, DO, MPH, FCPP, DipABLM – Founder & Owner Boro Neurology, Assistant Professor of Neurology Drexel College of Medicine. Board-certified neurologist who established a comprehensive movement disorders and lifestyle medicine program, integrating medical, surgical, and rehabilitation care, creating a multidisciplinary clinic without walls.

.Robert A. Hauser, MD, MBA, FAAN – Professor of Neurology, University of South Florida; Chair, PhotoPharmics Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board. Internationally recognized researcher and Director of the USF Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders Center; authored over 300 publications and is a leader in developing novel Parkinson's therapies.

.Rajesh Pahwa, MD, FAAN – Laverne and Joyce Rider Professor of Neurology; Chief, Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Division; Director, Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence, University of Kansas Medical Center. Board-certified neurologist who has led numerous clinical trials advancing Parkinson's disease care.

.Michael Soileau, MD, FAAN – Founder, Texas Movement Disorder Specialists; Clinical Assistant Professor, Texas A&M School of Medicine, Director, Huntington's Disease Society of America Center of Excellence Partner Site. Frequent principal investigator in clinical trials for Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and other movement disorders, leading a multidisciplinary care team in central Texas.

“The formation of this board ensures our commercialization pathway is informed by leaders who understand the science, the market, and the patients whom we aim to serve,” Savage added.

About PhotoPharmics

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation therapies for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patients' lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at .

