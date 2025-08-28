Quantgate Systems Inc. Announces Board Changes And Appointment Of A New Independent Director
QuantGate thanks Mr. Mesaros and Mr. Shih for their contributions and service to the Company and wishes them the very best in their future endeavors.
Mr. Kabeya is a seasoned financial professional with over 20 years of experience in capital markets, private equity, treasury management, and investor relations. Fluent in five languages, he has held senior positions at BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Fortis, managing multi-asset portfolios and structured products across global markets. Currently a Senior Associate at Westmount Capital Sárl in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr. Kabeya specializes in public and investor relations, capital market services, and international roadshows.
"We are delighted to welcome Christophe to the QuantGate Board of Directors," said Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc. "His extensive expertise in international capital markets and strong track record in financial services will add meaningful value as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."
QuantGate would like to inform everyone of upcoming appointment announcements that will add to our Board of Directors, Advisory Board, and Management. These are expected in the near term, as the Company strengthens its leadership team to support its next phase of development.
About QuantGate Systems Inc.
QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) ( ) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. The Opportunity Watchlist is a groundbreaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For complete up-to-date information on QuantGate Systems Inc., please visit our website, or the various social media feeds for daily updates: Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .
For further information on Pilot, please visit our website and connect on Facebook and Instagram .
Contact Information:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment