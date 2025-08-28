403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General Of Digital Dubai On Emirati Women's Day:
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “We deeply value the pivotal role of Emirati women in shaping the future of our nation and driving forward the vision of our leadership. With the continuous support of our wise leadership and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Emirati women have become a global model of excellence and leadership. Across all stages of the nation's development, Emirati women have demonstrated competence in assuming the highest responsibilities, while their achievements have further strengthened the UAE's position globally. Emirati Women's Day this year carries the theme“Hand In Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years”, resonating the declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of the Community' by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. In this context, we honor the accomplishments of Emirati women, who stand as indispensable partners in the nation's journey of progress and sustainable development. The UAE's digital transformation further highlights women's capability to embrace advanced technologies, lead change, and shape the future. At Digital Dubai, this is clearly reflected through the dedication and high performance of our teams, where women continue to exemplify loyalty and commitment to its humanitarian and civilizational mission. The theme of this year's Emirati Women's Day embodies the UAE's unique model of women empowerment and reflects our firm belief that investing in women's potential fuels the nation's progress and prosperity.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment