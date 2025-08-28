Uganda's Energy Future To Take Center Stage With Uganda Chamber Of Energy And Minerals (UCEM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Set To Speak At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 28, 2025/APO Group/ --

Humphrey Asiimwe, CEO, Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM) will speak at this year's African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, which returns to Cape Town from September 29 to October 3. With extensive experience in energy policy, local content development and regional cooperation, Asiimwe is set to provide key insights into Uganda's expanding oil, gas and mineral sectors and the private sector's role in driving sustainable industrial growth.

His participate comes as Uganda's energy and minerals sectors continue to gain momentum. In the oil and gas industry, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline has surpassed 58% overall progress, with engineering works nearly complete and over 2,400 personnel – 90% of them Ugandan – employed on the project. The 1,443-km heated pipeline – set to be the longest of its kind globally – will transport crude oil from Uganda's Lake Albert basin to Tanzania's Port of Tanga, positioning Uganda as a regional oil producer.

Uganda's mining industry is also undergoing a significant transformation. The country recently signed its first-ever Mineral Production Sharing Agreement for the redevelopment of the Kilembe copper-cobalt mine and launched a state-owned mining company to manage equity interests and promote domestic value addition. Uganda is seeking strategic partnerships and private investment to unlock large deposits of gold, copper, cobalt and rare earth elements, critical for clean energy technologies.

Under Asiimwe's leadership, UCEM has helped secure over $2.1 billion in local oil and gas contracts for Ugandan companies and facilitated the training of over 7,000 nationals in petroleum-related fields. He continues to champion policy harmonization across East Africa to unlock financing opportunities, enable small- and medium-sized enterprise participation and enhance regional cooperation.

“Humphrey Asiimwe has played a central role in driving local participation, aligning regional policies and shaping sustainable energy growth through strategic partnerships and private sector leadership. His efforts have created real opportunities for Ugandan businesses and workers alike and he continues to be a key voice for local empowerment and long-term industrialization in East Africa,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy chamber.

