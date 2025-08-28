TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks All Records As World's Largest Web3 Event With 25,000 Attendees Amid Unprecedented Demand

The world's most influential voices in crypto and Web3 converge at TOKEN2049 Singapore this October

World's most prominent crypto event promises its largest and most immersive edition yet; Over 500 exhibitors spanning the global digital asset ecosystem

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Speakers include Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., Co-Founders of World Liberty Financial; Tom Lee, Fundstrat CIO; Vlad Tenev, Robinhood Chairman and CEO; Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO; Balaji Srinivasan, The Network State Founder; Arthur Hayes, Maelstrom CIO and many moreTOKEN2049 , the world's largest and most influential crypto event, has unveiled its first wave of headline speakers for its flagship Singapore edition. Taking place 1–2 October 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, TOKEN2049 is set to welcome 25,000 attendees from over 160 countries, cementing its position as the main international industry gathering of the year.With unprecedented demand driving record participation, TOKEN2049 is now entering the final rounds of ticket sales. Prices will increase to USD $599 this Friday 29 August 2025. Organizers strongly encourage attendees to secure passes early, as the event is expected to sell out ahead of time.New to 2025 are two major additions: the debut of the TOKEN2049 Origins Hackathon, a 36-hour sprint bringing together 160 of the world's most talented developers and builders, and the second edition of NEXUS - now the world's largest Web3 startup competition - held in collaboration with leading venture investors Dragonfly, Pantera, and Maelstrom.This year, TOKEN2049 will expand across all five floors of Marina Bay Sands, transforming the venue into a dynamic pop-up city. Throughout the week, 1,000 side events hosted by leading Web3 companies and projects will take place across Singapore, underscoring the event's role as the global industry gathering of the year. At TOKEN2049, attendees can expect a festival-style experience featuring a rock-climbing wall, zipline, pickleball courts, cold plunges, live performances, breathwork sessions, and interactive zones, all complemented by TOKEN2049's signature focus on high-quality, nutritious food.Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, said:“We're incredibly excited for what will be the largest industry gathering of the year, with the global crypto community converging in Singapore. This will be our most ambitious edition yet, with 25,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors as the digital asset industry takes over the city for TOKEN2049 Week, culminating with the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend. We can't wait to open our doors on October 1 and welcome the international ecosystem back to Singapore.”The latest confirmed speakers reflect the breadth of leadership across technology, finance, and policy. Headliners include Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (World Liberty Financial), Tom Lee (Fundstrat CIO), Vlad Tenev (Robinhood Chairman & CEO), Paolo Ardoino (Tether CEO), Balaji Srinivasan (Founder, The Network State), and Arthur Hayes (CIO, Maelstrom), with many more to be announced.TOKEN2049 Singapore will feature over 500 exhibitors, underscoring its role as the global stage for the industry's most important companies and projects. Title Sponsors include OKX, BloFin, Coinbase, SPACECOIN, BingX, MetaEarth, Mesh Connect, TRON, Bitget, DWF Labs, and others.To join the 2049 Origins Hackathon waitlist, please visit:To apply to compete at the NEXUS startup competition, please visit:For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit:Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 is available for interview.ABOUT TOKEN2049TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

