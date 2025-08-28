Kerala: Land Reforms Amendment A 'Tight' Noose On Hill Communities, Says Cong MLA Kuzhalnadan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (IANS) Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday strongly criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government's proposed amendment to the Land Reforms Act, calling it“the final noose” around the necks of hill communities in Idukki and other high-range regions of Kerala.

On Wednesday, the Vijayan Cabinet approved an amendment to the decades-old Land Assignment Act, meeting a long-pending demand of people living in the state's high ranges to resolve various land-related issues.

But Kuzhalnadan alleged that the Cabinet's decision would further complicate long-pending land disputes and was aimed at misleading the public through“false propaganda".

According to him, the government has ignored the genuine demand for the free utilisation of assigned land by its owners.

The government recently announced that violations in land use up to June 2024 would be regularised by charging a fee.

However, Kuzhalnadan pointed out that the Congress led UDF had earlier recommended removing all restrictions on assigned land and ensuring uninterrupted usage rights for owners.

Both he and former minister P.J. Joseph had submitted such proposals, he reminded.

“The government now seeks to impose restrictions once again while misguiding the public with distorted campaigns,” the MLA alleged.

He warned that the draft amendment would ban construction on newly assigned lands, effectively stalling development prospects in high-range areas.

Kuzhalnadan said the move would hit settlers the hardest, especially in Idukki, and accused the government of deliberately creating complexities since coming to power.

Even though violations up to June 2024 may be regularised, the benefit would be minimal, he argued.

He also criticised the government's decision to levy additional fees on buildings larger than 1,500 sq. ft., despite owners already paying building tax once.

“This amounts to an unjustified double taxation aimed at squeezing revenue from ordinary people to cover the government's financial crisis,” he said.

Calling the draft amendment“illegal and arbitrary,” Kuzhalnadan said the Congress and UDF would expose the government's move.

He accused the LDF of betraying its pre-election promise of granting unconditional land titles, and instead, curbing the rights of settlers in the high ranges.