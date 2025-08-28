Tectonic Therapeutic To Participate In September Investor Conferences
|Date:
|September 3, 2025
|Location:
|Boston, MA
|Format:
|Investor Meetings
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|September 4, 2025
|Time:
|2:10 PM EDT
|Location:
|New York, NY
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Presenters:
|Daniel Lochner, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Schwabish, PhD, Chief Business Officer
|Webcast:
|Link
Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|September 10, 2025
|Time:
|3:20 PM EDT
|Location:
|New York, NY
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Presenter:
|Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Webcast:
|Link
Both live fireside chats can also be accessed under“Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at . Once these conferences have concluded, a replay of the two webcasts will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.
The Tectonic management team will host one-on-one meetings during the three conferences. Interested investors should contact their Wells Fargo, Cantor, and Morgan Stanley representatives to schedule meetings.
About Tectonic
Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of GPCRs. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODeTM (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
