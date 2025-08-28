BUZZ High Performance Computing Selects VAST Data To Power Sovereign AI And Unlock A Future Of Agentic Computing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian sovereign AI cloud provider standardizes on VAST AI OS to deliver secure, high-performance infrastructure across its national data centers for the next era of intelligent systems

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, today announced that BUZZ High Performance Computing (“BUZZ HPC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: YO0), one of Canada's fastest-growing sovereign AI cloud providers, has selected the VAST AI Operating System as the foundational data layer underpinning its national AI infrastructure. With VAST, BUZZ HPC delivers secure, high-throughput access to training data and model artifacts, while providing scalable, multitenant infrastructure for advanced AI workloads – including training, inference, real-time reasoning, and agentic computing – all with full data sovereignty.

As BUZZ HPC expands across Canada and the Nordics, it supports a global community of enterprises, government organizations, startups, academic institutions and research teams advancing the frontiers of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. VAST enables BUZZ HPC to serve a broad range of use cases across its growing GPU cloud, with the scalability, performance isolation, auditability and multitenancy required to meet the needs of model builders, scientific researchers and enterprise developers.

“Our mission is to empower innovators across Canada and beyond with the tools they need to build the future of AI – securely and independently,” said Craig Tavares, President and COO at BUZZ HPC .“The VAST AI OS lets us scale effortlessly while delivering the security and performance our customers demand, and VAST's AI-native architecture aligns perfectly with our vision of a flexible, sovereign, multitenant AI cloud.”

Powering BUZZ HPC's sovereign AI cloud capabilities, VAST AI OS allows BUZZ HPC to deliver everything from training to agentic AI enablement, including:



Sovereign Data Control : AI sovereignty begins and ends with data infrastructure, and VAST's Zero Trust architecture enforces compliance and accountability with local data residency and national regulations, providing end-to-end auditability and strict access governance. For BUZZ HPC customers including government, research and regulated enterprise users, this ensures not just where data lives, but how it's protected, accessed and used.

Global Namespace for Seamless AI Development : BUZZ HPC is using VAST DataSpace to provide developers and researchers with consistent, high-throughput access to training data, checkpoints and model artifacts across distributed environments, accelerating collaboration and simplifying AI operations.

Multitenant Performance at Scale : BUZZ HPC has implemented VAST's unique Disaggregated, Shared-Everything (DASE) architecture , which separates compute from data while maintaining a unified namespace, allowing BUZZ HPC to scale performance and capacity independently, with built-in support for securely isolating performance between customers. VAST empowers BUZZ HPC to deliver consistent service across tenants, and eliminate the bottlenecks of legacy infrastructure while serving multiple use cases across training, inference, and beyond – all from a unified platform. Agentic AI Enablement : BUZZ HPC customers can leverage the VAST AgentEngine , which delivers the real-time performance and orchestration required to support autonomous agents and reasoning-based workloads allowing users to move beyond static storage into active, intelligent computing.

BUZZ HPC is using VAST's AI Operating System to deliver the performance, scale and compliance that national AI demands, establishing a blueprint for how sovereign AI clouds can provide secure, agentic infrastructure without compromising collaboration or control. BUZZ HPC has integrated VAST's AI OS into its broader cloud offering, enabling future cloud console features to deliver an end-to-end experience for developers, enterprises and government AI teams.

“BUZZ HPC is laying the groundwork for the next generation of intelligent systems by giving Canadian government agencies, organizations, and model builders a sovereign cloud they can trust,” said Pezhman Sharifi, Director at VAST Data Canada Inc .“With the VAST AI OS at the core of their infrastructure, we are unlocking new capabilities in secure, agentic AI – helping innovators to build and train models with unprecedented speed, scale, and control.”

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the AI Operating System company – powering the next generation of intelligent systems with a unified software infrastructure stack that was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of AI. The VAST AI OS consolidates foundational data and compute services and agentic execution into one scalable platform, enabling organizations to deploy and facilitate communication between AI agents, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows at global scale. Built on VAST's breakthrough DASE architecture – the world's first true parallel distributed system architecture that eliminates tradeoffs between performance, scale, simplicity, and resilience – VAST has transformed its modern infrastructure into a global fabric for reasoning AI. Learn more at vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on LinkedIn , YouTube and X .

About BUZZ HPC

BUZZ High Performance Computing (“BUZZ HPC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE) and an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, delivers enterprise-grade cloud services and large-scale NVIDIA GPU clusters. The platform supports a suite of managed services, including Kubernetes, Slurm, virtual machines, and bare-metal deployments optimized for AI, machine learning, and scientific workloads.

Headquartered in Canada with a global reach, BUZZ HPC is one of the first and few Canadian sovereign AI platforms operating at scale. Since 2017, it has deployed supercomputing environments across Canada and the Nordics. Its Tier 3+ data centres powered entirely by renewable energy and engineered with ultra-low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) host thousands of industrial-grade GPUs across North America and Europe used for AI model training, fine-tuning and inference.

Through its Green GPU initiative, BUZZ HPC combines AI innovation with sustainability, offering localized expertise and global infrastructure.

