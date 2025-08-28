Kerala: Centre Launches 'Matsya Shakthi' To Train 700 Minority Fisher Families

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (IANS) The Central Government on Thursday launched 'Matsya Shakthi', a new initiative to empower minority fisher families in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district through advanced skill training and entrepreneurship development.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Minority Affairs, George Kurian, inaugurated the programme, which is being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme.

Nearly 700 minority fisher families are expected to directly benefit from the project.

The initiative is being executed by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) through its Vizhinjam Regional Centre.

Known for its pioneering work in food and ornamental fish technology, CMFRI will provide a hands-on learning platform to participants.

Structured as a one-year programme in multiple phases, the project will train beneficiaries in modern fisheries practices such as cage fish farming, artificial breeding for seed production, pearl and edible oyster farming, and seaweed cultivation.

Speaking at the launch, MoS Kurian said the initiative is designed not just to enhance technical skills, but also to create entrepreneurs and consultants within the fisheries sector.

“Those completing the training will receive support to establish startups and diversify their livelihoods, helping them secure better wages and quality of life,” he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Minority Affairs and CMFRI to facilitate smooth implementation.

Training will be offered through three course formats, including a special track for women.

The women-focused module will highlight leadership and entrepreneurship, equipping participants to play a stronger role in community development.

By combining technology with skill-building, the Matsya Shakthi project aims to transform Kerala's fisher communities into active stakeholders in a more sustainable and prosperous fisheries sector.

Senior officials and experts, including Grinson George, Director of CMFRI, Ankur Yadav, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, S. Kannappan, Senior Executive Director of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Santhosh B, Head of CMFRI Vizhinjam, and Surya S, Senior Scientist, addressed the gathering.