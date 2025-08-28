403
Trump Directs Flags Lowered to Half-Staff After Minnesota School Shooting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff nationwide following a tragic shooting that took the lives of two children in Minnesota, officials confirmed Wednesday.
In a formal proclamation, Trump directed that all US flags be flown at half-staff until Sunday at public buildings, military posts, naval vessels, and US diplomatic and other facilities globally.
The deadly incident occurred early Wednesday at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minnesota, where two young children were shot dead, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters near the scene.
“Two young children, ages 8 and 10, were killed where they sat in the pews,” O’Hara said. He added that 17 others were injured, including 14 children, two of whom remain in critical condition.
The suspect, described as a man in his early 20s, “ultimately took his own life in the rear of the church,” O’Hara said. Authorities confirmed the shooter acted alone and did not have a significant criminal record. A vehicle believed to be used by the shooter is currently under investigation, while the motive remains unclear.
FBI Director Kash Patel identified the suspect as Robin Westman, 23, also known as Robert Westman. Patel classified the shooting as an "act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics."
"There were 2 fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, 14 children and 3 adults were injured. The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman," Patel wrote on the US social media platform X.
Social media footage allegedly from a YouTube channel linked to Westman revealed a roughly 1,000-word note addressed to his family, detailing suicidal thoughts and potential violent intentions.
