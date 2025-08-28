KFSHRC Marks Broad Participates In Saudi National Blood Donation Campaign

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has witnessed a growing turnout of blood donors since the launch of the national campaign initiated by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister – may Allah protect him – reflecting the direct impact of this generous initiative and its role in fostering a culture of voluntary blood donation among members of society.As part of its efforts to broaden community participation in blood donation, KFSHRC's Blood Bank in Riyadh organizes field campaigns in collaboration with various public and private sector entities to facilitate donor access and strengthen the culture of giving. These efforts have seen a remarkable increase following the campaign's launch, underscoring the growing role of institutions in promoting voluntary donations to support the sustainability of national health security.KFSHRC is one of the largest tertiary care hospitals, requiring a steady supply of blood units and components, particularly for organ transplantation, cancer treatment, and complex surgeries. This highlights the vital importance of voluntary blood donation in enabling the hospital to save lives and enhance national health security.The national campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation, achieve self-sufficiency in blood units and components, and ensure safe and sustainable supplies to meet patients' needs across the Kingdom. A single blood donation can save the lives of more than one patient by providing blood, plasma, or platelets. In 2024, more than 800,000 donors contributed to this vital cause.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year. It has also been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. In addition, Newsweek magazine included KFSHRC in the World's Best 250 Hospitals and the World's Best Smart Hospitals 2025 lists.For more information, visit or contact our media team at ...

Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.