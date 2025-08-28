403
DC Mayor states drop in crime, warns of citizens shaken trust
(MENAFN) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged that a federal law enforcement surge ordered by President Donald Trump has helped curb crime in the city, but she cautioned that the presence of immigration authorities and out-of-state National Guard units has left residents uneasy and eroded confidence in law enforcement.
Bowser explained that crime levels have fallen since the program began on August 7, pointing to a steep reduction in violent incidents and carjackings. Reports noted that she emphasized the role of federal agencies working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department.
She highlighted carjackings—describing them as the “most troubling” crime in 2023—which declined by 87% compared to the same timeframe a year earlier. Overall crime has fallen 15%, with authorities confiscating more illegal firearms, while robberies, murders, and other gun-related offenses have also dropped.
“We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city,” Bowser said. “We know that when carjackings go down, when use of guns goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer, so this surge has been important to us.”
Despite acknowledging the gains, Bowser condemned the involvement of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and the deployment of National Guard troops from outside Washington.
“What we know is not working is a break in trust between police and community, especially with new federal partners in our community,” she said. “We know having masked ICE agents in the community has not worked, and national guards from other states has not been an efficient use of those resources.”
“I am devastated by people living in fear,” Bowser added, underscoring that federal aid should remain directed at combating violent crime and be carried out in coordination with local officials.
