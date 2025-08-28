A Day Without Internet In Kashmir Feels Like Slipping Back In Time

Representational photo

By Sana Gul Khurshid

The day began like any other in Srinagar. People were scrolling reels, scanning QR codes, booking cabs, attending online classes, and streaming meetings. I was one of them, phone in hand, watching the small dots circle on the screen while my cab app refused to load. The internet had stopped. Pages froze. Calls would not connect.

At first, it looked temporary. We Kashmiris have been trained to expect sudden gaps in service. Yet when minutes stretched into hours, I felt the old anxiety return: no calls, no payments, and no work.

I left my cabin and found others restless too. Some kept pacing between desks, redialing numbers from their contact list. Friends called each other with nothing to say, only to check if lines were open. The usual noise of typing and tapping was gone, replaced by a single topic: the blackout.

The scene carried me back to August 2019, when Article 370 was revoked and Kashmir was cut off from the world for months. Back then, people wrote letters to relatives, walked across districts to pass news, and queued outside government offices for a two-minute call.