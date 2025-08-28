Jhelum Water Level Begins To Recede In Srinagar, Monitoring Continues

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The water level of the River Jhelum at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar has started to decline after staying above the danger mark overnight, according to officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

As per real-time data, the river measured 21.03 feet at 1:09 AM but dropped to 20.53 feet by 7:09 AM. Although the level is now below the danger mark, authorities have stated that close observation will continue, especially in areas vulnerable to flooding.

Officials said field teams remain deployed across various parts of the Kashmir Valley to monitor the river's behaviour and respond to any changes, reported news agency KNS.

The department has maintained hourly surveillance at key locations to track water levels and potential threats to surrounding areas.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said that government agencies are maintaining a state of readiness and that field officers are coordinating closely to ensure timely interventions if required.