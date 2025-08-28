Ninjatech AI And Cerebras Systems Launch Fast Deep Coder: A Technical Breakthrough In AI-Assisted Software Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NinjaTech AI , a Silicon Valley-based agentic AI company, in partnership with Cerebras Systems today announced the launch of Fast Deep Coder , a revolutionary development solution that accelerates software creation by 5-10x compared to traditional coding workflows. This breakthrough follows the company's recent release of Fast Deep Research and represents NinjaTech's commitment to transforming knowledge work through unprecedented AI speed.Fast Iteration Cycles Keep Developers in FlowFast Deep Coder pairs a Cerebras-accelerated reasoning model with NinjaTech's SuperNinja VM environment that enables developers to build, run, fix, and ship code at speeds previously unattainable. By reducing iteration cycles from 10-15 minutes to just 1-2 minutes, Fast Deep Coder allows developers to maintain their creative flow, test more ideas, and evolve designs while context remains fresh.Revolutionary Architecture That's Transforming DevelopmentThe technology provides several advantages to organizations and developers focused on rapid, iterative coding.- Accelerated Iteration: The plan-code-validate loop runs 5-10x faster than traditional AI coding solutions.- Dedicated VM: Each thread has a dedicated cloud environment with pre-configured development tools, freeing up local developer machine resources, allowing them to stay agile and responsive to parallel tasks.- End-to-End Visibility: Complete transparency into code execution, logs, and test results.- Persistent Context: Project states and logs are maintained between iterations.- Secure: VM-based execution environment allows for proper security boundaries- GitHub Integration: Native support for branching, commits, and pull requests.Fast Deep Coder is capable of delivering substantial business benefits across multiple dimensions by directly reducing development costs, accelerating time-to-market, enhancing resource utilization, all while improving product quality.Speed Without Compromising QualityFast Deep Coder (Qwen3-480B) was evaluated against SWE-Bench standards (verified at 500 iterations), scoring 69.6%, this is on par with Sonnet 3.7 (70.3%) and ahead of Gemini 2.5 Pro (63.2%). What makes this achievement particularly remarkable is that Fast Deep Coder delivers these results while operating at substantially faster inference speeds, making it the optimal choice for development teams that require both accuracy and rapid iteration cycles.How It WorksFast Deep Coder leverages Cerebras' wafer-scale inference technology to keep the plan-code-validate loop responsive. The technology runs exclusively within SuperNinja, an AI agent coupled with a dedicated virtual machine, allowing it to develop code, run editors, shells, and more with full observability.AvailabilityNinjaTech AI's Fast Deep Coder is available today at . For additional information, visit .About NinjaTech AINinjaTech AI is a Silicon Valley-based company building next-generation autonomous AI agents designed to execute complex tasks from start to finish. The company's leadership team brings over 30 years of combined AI experience with former senior leaders from Google, Meta, and AWS. NinjaTech AI is backed by Amazon's Alexa Fund, Stanford Research Institute (SRI), and Samsung Venture Fund.About Cerebras SystemsCerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to accelerate generative AI by building from the ground up a new class of AI supercomputer. Our flagship product, the CS-3 system, is powered by the world's largest and fastest commercially available AI processor, our Wafer-Scale Engine-3. CS-3s are quickly and easily clustered together to make the largest AI supercomputers in the world, and make placing models on the supercomputers dead simple by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Cerebras Inference delivers breakthrough inference speeds, empowering customers to create cutting-edge AI applications. Leading corporations, research institutions, and governments use Cerebras solutions for the development of pathbreaking proprietary models, and to train open-source models with millions of downloads. Cerebras solutions are available through the Cerebras Cloud and on-premises. For further information, visit cerebras or follow us on LinkedIn, X and/or Threads.Media ContactNinjaTech AI...Cerebras Systems...

