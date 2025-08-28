403
Mexico Suspends Parcel Shipment Deliveries to U.S.
(MENAFN) Citing upcoming changes to U.S. import regulations, Mexico’s national postal service announced Wednesday it will suspend all package shipments to the United States, just days before a long-standing tariff exemption for low-value goods is set to expire.
The move comes as the U.S. government prepares to end the de minimis rule on August 29, which currently permits imports under $800 to enter the country duty-free with limited customs documentation. Once the rule is revoked, nearly all commercial parcels will face standard tariffs and processing requirements.
In a public statement, Correos de Mexico confirmed the suspension, calling it a temporary measure while new cross-border logistics and compliance procedures are developed.
“Mexico continues its dialogue with US authorities and international postal organizations to define mechanisms that will allow for the orderly resumption of services, providing certainty to users and avoiding setbacks in the delivery of goods,” the statement said.
Under the revised framework, only personal letters, documents, and gifts valued below $100 exchanged between individuals will remain eligible for exemption.
Mexico joins a rapidly expanding roster of countries that have paused package services to the U.S. following the policy shift, originally set in motion under the Trump administration.
Postal services in Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, and several major European nations—including the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands—have implemented similar suspensions.
The global fallout underscores the sweeping impact of the U.S. regulatory overhaul on international postal commerce.
