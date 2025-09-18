Uttarakhand CM Reviews Flood Damage, Directs Speedy Restoration Work

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Sep 18 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a review of the heavy rainfall situation across the state on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Centre.

Following this, he carried out a ground inspection of Mussoorie Road and the Kimadi region, which were among the worst affected by the recent torrential rains.

During the inspection, CM Dhami assessed the progress of relief and rescue operations and directed officials to take immediate and effective measures to mitigate the impact of the disaster.

He instructed the officials present there that repair work on major roads must be completed urgently to restore normal traffic movement.

Moreover, he said that alternative transportation arrangements should be made available immediately wherever necessary.

Highlighting the need for swift action, the Chief Minister said that alternate routes and relief camps should be set up on a priority basis in areas where connectivity has been disrupted due to continuous rainfall.

CM Dhami urged all departments to work at war footing to bring normalcy back to the affected regions. He stressed the importance of providing immediate financial aid and essential supplies like food, drinking water, and shelter to all affected families as per disaster management protocols.

He clearly warned that any negligence in relief operations would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also directed that electricity, water supply, and communication services be restored as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to the public.

"The state government stands in full solidarity with the people during this crisis," CM Dhami said. "Our primary objective is to restore normal life swiftly and ensure that no one suffers due to the aftermath of the disaster."

He further instructed that long-term disaster preparedness should be strengthened and that high-risk areas must be monitored with heightened alertness.

Senior officials from the Disaster Management Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and other concerned departments accompanied him during the visit.

The state government has also ordered the deployment of additional resources and machinery to expedite relief work in affected areas.

CM Dhami directed the local administration to ensure complete transparency and efficiency in all relief efforts and to provide every possible support to affected citizens.

It is worth noting that heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over the past few days has triggered landslides and flooding in several regions, severely disrupting daily life. The state government has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to deal with the disaster.