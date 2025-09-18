MBRSG Launches Second Cohort Of 'Future Leaders' And First Cohort Of 'Young Leaders Empowerment' Diplomas

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, September 2025 – The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in partnership with the Ministry of Defence represented by the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defence, has launched the second cohort of the Future Leaders Diploma Programme and the inaugural cohort of the Young Leaders Empowerment Diploma Programme, tailored for the Ministry personnel. This collaboration reflects a strategic commitment to empowering a new generation of national leaders capable of driving institutional development and transformation, while reinforcing the UAE's position as a regional hub for government capacity building in line with its ambitious vision for excellence and global leadership.

The launch of the two programmes, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, embodies the synergy between academic institutions and government entities in investing in people, the nation's most valuable asset. By equipping current and emerging leaders with advanced knowledge and tools, the programmes aim to enable participants to design innovative initiatives and policies that enhance the UAE's readiness to meet future challenges and reinforce its competitiveness regionally and globally.

His Excellency Khalifa Rashed Al Hamli, Director of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defence, said:“The Ministry of Defence places great importance on developing the skills of its personnel and preparing them for future leadership roles. The launch of the 'Future Leaders' and 'Young Leaders Empowerment' programmes provides participants with practical tools to enhance their leadership capabilities, enabling them to make effective strategic decisions and lead teams efficiently. We look forward to these programmes contributing directly to enhancing the Ministry's readiness and resilience in addressing future challenges.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), stated:“These programmes are a strategic step in advancing government capacity, equipping both current and future leaders with the knowledge and skills required to manage change and foster institutional innovation. This ensures that our leaders are well-prepared to navigate the rapid transformations shaping the public sector, while supporting the UAE's vision of building a sustainable society and a competitive knowledge-based economy.”

He added:“Our partnership with the Ministry of Defence reflects a shared commitment to applying a hands-on, interactive learning model that blends academic insight with real-world experience. This empowers participants to make effective strategic decisions, lead teams successfully, and contribute to shaping innovative initiatives and policies that drive institutional development and transformation. In doing so, it further consolidates the UAE's standing as a regional and global leader in cultivating policymakers and decision-makers.”

Aisha Al Shamsi, Executive Education Director at MBRSG, said:“The development and implementation of 'Future Leaders' and 'Young Leaders Empowerment' programmes came after an in-depth study of the leadership needs within the Ministry of Defence, in alignment with the future requirements of government work in the UAE. We believe that executive education is not merely about transferring knowledge, but a comprehensive development process focused on building leadership skills, fostering strategic thinking, and enabling participants to create a tangible impact within their work environments.”

She added:“At MBRSG, we are committed to ensuring that our programmes reflect the realities and challenges of institutions. For this reason, we have designed an integrated, interactive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application, through real-life projects and dialogue sessions with leaders and experts. This approach enhances participants' readiness and equips them with genuine tools to lead change and make a difference within their institutions.”

The Future Leaders Diploma – now in its second edition – builds on the success of the inaugural cohort, equipping participants with the ability to think strategically, anticipate future trends, and design initiatives aligned with the UAE's priorities. The programme spans 130 training hours, combining in-person, virtual, and self-directed learning, alongside an executive project and specialised sessions with distinguished leaders.

The Future Leaders Programme is built around eight core pillars, including transformational leadership, foresight and decision-making, change management and digital transformation, strategic thinking and performance management, perceived corporate image and institutional identity, institutional innovation, leadership influence and effective communication skills, and institutional excellence.

This Programme also includes collaborative executive projects addressing real-world issues, case studies of globally leading governments, and dialogue sessions with prominent national and international leaders to share their direct experiences with participants.

By the end of the Diploma, participants will have acquired advanced capabilities enabling them to practice transformational leadership with flexibility and effectiveness, manage institutional change, anticipate future trends, and adopt strategies for innovation and institutional excellence, thereby enhancing their contribution to improving the efficiency and global competitiveness of national institutions.

The Young Leaders Empowerment Diploma Programme has been specifically designed to prepare a new generation of emerging leaders within the Ministry of Defence, strengthening their leadership and equipping them to operate effectively in fast-changing work environments. The programme spans 130 training hours,, blends in-person, virtual, and self-directed learning, supported by applied projects and case studies drawn from real institutional challenges.

This programme covers eight key pillars, including administrative discipline, team management, handling institutional pressures, communication skills and customer service, personal planning and time management, institutional security, understanding internal systems and regulations, and institutional excellence.

It adopts a blended learning approach that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical application, through group projects and discussion sessions with experts and leaders from within and outside the Ministry.

Upon completion, participants will graduate with strong leadership skills grounded in discipline and responsibility, a clear ability to manage time and plan career paths, as well as enhanced communication and influence skills, effective team management, and the capacity to handle institutional pressures, contributing to improved institutional performance and greater resilience in the face of change.

The launch of these two programmes marks a new milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the School and the Ministry of Defence, to prepare leaders with strategic awareness, innovation, and development capabilities, embodying the strategic objectives of the national agenda and the UAE's vision of building a cohesive community and a competitive, knowledge- and innovation-based economy. It also reinforces the Nation's position as a pioneering model in investing in human capital, by preparing generations of leaders capable of sustaining the path of sustainable development and strengthening its regional and global leadership.