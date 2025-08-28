403
UK, Syria Forge Stronger Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom and Syria have taken a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations after Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer visited Damascus for high-level discussions on security and accountability, the British government announced Wednesday.
This visit follows Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s trip in July, which marked the restoration of UK-Syria diplomatic ties after a 14-year hiatus.
During his time in Damascus, Falconer held meetings with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Justice Minister Mazhar Abdul Rahman al-Wais, focusing on Syria’s ongoing political transition and “next steps on security and accountability following the recent sectarian violence in southern Syria.”
Falconer also paid tribute to investigators from the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), stating they “helped gather evidence and expose Assad’s war crimes over many years.”
He characterized the visit as proof of Britain’s “ongoing commitment to developing our partnership with Syria, helping to rebuild a safer and more prosperous country.”
“Delivering on the UK government’s Plan for Change, a strong UK-Syria relationship enables us to protect the UK’s national security and prevent irregular migration whilst supporting Syria’s transition to stability and accountability.”
“The situation in Syria remains fragile. We will continue to support the Syrian government to deliver an inclusive political transition,” Falconer added.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) emphasized that Falconer’s visit reinforced the UK’s strategic framework for Syria, outlined in its Plan for Change, which prioritizes secure borders and national security alongside backing Syria’s political transition.
According to the FCDO, UK engagement with Syria’s new government aims to “deliver concrete outcomes that benefit both the Syrian people and UK security interests, including preventing irregular migration and ensuring terrorist groups cannot exploit instability.”
