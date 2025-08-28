403
Volkswagen Oman celebrates the launch of new Golf GTI with an exclusive drive experience
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Volkswagen Oman, represented by Premium Motors, hosted a spectacular event at its showroom to officially reveal the new Golf GTI to customers and enthusiasts in the Sultanate. The launch combined a dynamic product presentation, interactive contests, and a scenic drive experience, perfectly capturing the essence of the Golf GTI, a model that continues to set benchmarks in performance, innovation, and iconic design.
Guests were welcomed into a striking showroom setup, highlighted by the debut of a specially designed Golf Corner. This vibrant space, adorned with bold red and black checkered patterns and distinctive GTI branding, created an immersive atmosphere that reflected the dynamic spirit and legendary status of the Golf GTI. With visual cues such as the statement ‘The icon is back’ and prominent model displays, the corner served as a powerful tribute to the GTI's enduring appeal
As part of the event, Premium Motors also announced the launch of its official TikTok and Snapchat accounts. Guests were encouraged to follow and tag the brand on these platforms by scanning th
e QR codes available at the reception area.
The event concluded with a convoy drive from the Premium Motors showroom to the scenic Muttrah Corniche, culminating in a group photoshoot at Bandar Al Rowdha Park/Bandar Al Rodah Park. This drive offered guests an exclusive opportunity to experience the GTI's exhilarating performance in a real-world setting, while reinforcing the community spirit among Volkswagen fans. Attendees also participated in engaging competitions, with three winners earning a unique opportunity to take the new Golf GTI home for a weekend.
The launch of the new Golf GTI in Oman new Golf GTI in Oman is part of Volkswagen’s broader Middle East rollout, introducing the most advanced version of the legendary hot hatch. Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0 TSI engine producing 265 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque, the GTI sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. Inside, it features a 12.9-inch digital infotainment system, wireless App Connect, and convenient device charging, offering both connectivity and comfort. The exterior design retains hallmark GTI elements such as the LED front crossbar and signature rear taillights, now paired with a bolder, more modern stance that reflects its performance DNA.
Regionally, the Golf GTI continues to attract a devoted following of driving enthusiasts who appreciate its unique combination of power, practicality, and timeless appeal. With its latest update, the model remains a standout choice in the segment and a core part of Volkswagen’s performance heritage.
Speaking at the event, Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors Oman, said, “The Golf GTI is an automotive icon that has captivated generations of driving enthusiasts worldwide. Introducing its latest evolution to Oman and celebrating this milestone with our Volkswagen community is a moment of immense pride. The enthusiasm we witnessed during the showroom unveiling and the scenic convoy highlights the deep connection our customers have with the GTI. We are confident that this new model will build upon its remarkable legacy and continue to inspire and excite drivers across the Sultanate.”
