Stereotaxis Technology To Be Featured At Heart Rhythm Society's HRX 2025
Stereotaxis CEO, David Fischel, will participate in a roundtable discussion on September 5th at 3:45 PM EDT. Later that day, at 4:45 PM EDT, a distinguished panel of electrophysiologists, including Dr. Daniel Cooper, Prof. Sabine Ernst, Dr. Devi Nair, and Dr. Peter Weiss, will lead a session titled“Cutting-Edge Ablation Techniques That Challenge Traditional Methods and Improve Patient Outcomes”. The session explores the role of robotics, augmented and virtual reality, AI, and automation in improving care for heart rhythm patients.
“We appreciate the opportunity to join the HRX community as we jointly define a more advanced, digital and robotic future for the electrophysiology field,” said David Fischel.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit .
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, including statements regarding the completion of the Company's offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the SEC. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to customer purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.
Stereotaxis Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly Peery
Chief Financial Officer
314-678-6100
...
