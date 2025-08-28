Canada's Baking And Sweets Show Returns With Halloween Magic - October 1819, 2025

Come and Join Thousands of Baking and Sweets Enthusiasts as they come to Taste. Learn and Shop all under one roof at the International Centre in Mississauga ONT

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canada's Baking and Sweets Show Returns with Halloween Magic - October 18–19, 2025Join us for a delicious weekend of inspiration, creativity, and indulgence at the 8th Canada's Baking and Sweets Show, taking place October 18–19, 2025, at The International Centre in Mississauga. This year's enchanting theme is Halloween Magic - a perfect way to get into the spooky spirit ahead of Halloween and the festive season.Visit:Taste, Learn, and Shop the latest in baking trends, techniques, and tools, all under one roof. Explore a lively show floor filled with passionate exhibitors offering everything from premium ingredients to cutting-edge decorating tools. Whether you're a home baker or a seasoned pro, there's something to excite every baking enthusiast.Each day features exciting stage programming with special guests, celebrated chefs, and acclaimed authors. On Saturday, don't miss celebrity chef Anna Olson, host of Baking with Anna Olson and author of multiple bestselling cookbooks, live on stage sharing baking tips and her signature charm.Also on the Main Stage:.Camilla Wynne, author of Jam Bake, brings a creative twist on preserves and sweet spreads..Jean Parker and Rachel Smith, co-authors of Baking Wonderland, share family-friendly baking ideas designed to inspire all ages.Over at the Flavour Network Stage, enjoy dynamic demonstrations from top culinary talents presenting innovative recipes and techniques throughout the day.Returning by popular demand, the Cake Design Academy offers immersive learning experiences:.One-hour demonstrations: $15.Three-hour hands-on classes: Starting at $170Whether you're mastering fondant or refining piping skills, these expert-led sessions provide the tools to level up your baking game.This year's show promises spooky treats, cozy seasonal classics, and plenty of magic. Taste, learn, shop, with the best in baking. Don't miss competitions throughout the weekend that spotlight both up-and-coming talent and industry pros.The Wedding Cake Competition, the Halloween Theme Cake Competition and the Cookie Competition will captivate everyone.At Canada's Baking and Sweets Show, the whole family is invited to join in the fun! We've created a special space just for your little ones. Let them unleash their creativity in the Family Zone where they can roll up their sleeves and enjoy hands-on fun, guided by our expert sweets decorator.Canada's Baking and Sweets Show 2025 will feature International Way, a“sweets street” filled with booths showcasing sweet treats from every corner of the world.Show Hours:Saturday, October 18: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.Sunday, October 19: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Admission:One-day pass: $20 adults | $18 seniors (65+) & students (13–17 with ID)Weekend pass: $30Venue:International Centre, Hall 46900 Airport Road, Mississauga, ONCanada's sweetest baking event awaits!Email: ...

