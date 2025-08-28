Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mozambique, Qatari Company Seal USD20B Pact

2025-08-28 07:34:57
(MENAFN) Mozambique’s government and Qatar-based Al Mansour Holding have finalized a landmark $20 billion strategic partnership aimed at accelerating development across vital economic and social sectors. The agreement was signed Tuesday in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, marking a major boost for the nation’s growth prospects.

A statement from the Mozambican presidency outlined that the collaboration targets a wide range of industries, including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Infrastructure development will also be a key focus, with projects planned in roads, railways, logistics hubs, social housing, and healthcare facilities. The partnership extends to tourism and social investments, encompassing schools, hotels, resorts, and sustainable coastal initiatives.

Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, representing Al Mansour Holding, emphasized the deep-rooted connection between the two regions. “Our two regions are united by history, culture, and faith. But today, more than ever, we are united by a common destiny: to transform the natural wealth of our lands and the talents of our people into engines of development that will last for generations,” he said. He stressed that “genuine progress is measured not by short-term gains but by efforts that create jobs, empower youth, and strengthen communities.”

Calling both nations “one community,” Sheikh Mansour urged for enhanced solidarity between Africa and the Middle East to forge a future grounded in innovation and shared prosperity.

