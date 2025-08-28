Victoria's Secret & Co. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
Total Net Sales (Millions):
| Second
Quarter
2025
| Second
Quarter
2024
| %
Inc/
(Dec)
| Year-to-
Date
2025
| Year-to-
Date
2024
| %
Inc/
(Dec)
|Stores – North America
|$
|824.8
|$
|800.0
|3.1
|%
|$
|1,546.1
|$
|1,529.1
|1.1
|%
|Direct
|406.5
|430.2
|(5.5
|%)
|839.7
|879.0
|(4.5
|%)
|International1
|227.8
|187.0
|21.8
|%
|426.3
|368.5
|15.7
|%
|Total
|$
|1,459.1
|$
|1,417.2
|3.0
|%
|$
|2,812.1
|$
|2,776.6
|1.3
|%
1 – Results include consolidated joint venture sales in China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.
Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease):
|
Second
Quarter
2025
|
Second
Quarter
2024
|
Year-to-Date
2025
|
Year-to-Date
2024
|Stores and Direct1
|4%
|(3%)
|1%
|(4%)
|Stores Only2
|4%
|(5%)
|2%
|(6%)
NOTE: Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.
1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada, consolidated joint venture stores in China and direct sales.
2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and consolidated joint venture stores in China.
Total Stores:
|Stores at 2/1/25
|
Opened
|
Closed
|Stores at 8/2/25
|Company-Operated:
|U.S.
|782
|5
|(24)
|763
|Canada
|24
|1
|(1)
|24
|Subtotal Company-Operated
|806
|6
|(25)
|787
|China Joint Venture:
|Beauty & Accessories1
|30
|-
|(7)
|23
|Full Assortment
|40
|-
|-
|40
|Subtotal China Joint Venture
|70
|-
|(7)
|63
|Partner-Operated:
|Beauty & Accessories
|324
|16
|(15)
|325
|Full Assortment
|181
|19
|(4)
|196
|Subtotal Partner-Operated
|505
|35
|(19)
|521
|Adore Me
|6
|-
|(1)
|5
|Total
|1,387
|41
|(52 )
|1,376
1 – Includes nine partner-operated stores at 8/2/25.
|VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 2, 2025 AND AUGUST 3, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|1,459,137
|$
|1,417,193
|Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
|(940,121
|)
|(915,827
|)
|Gross Profit
|519,016
|501,366
|General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
|(478,057
|)
|(439,042
|)
|Operating Income
|40,959
|62,324
|Interest Expense
|(17,804
|)
|(21,363
|)
|Other Income
|1,121
|465
|Income Before Income Taxes
|24,276
|41,426
|Provision for Income Taxes
|6,249
|9,285
|Net Income
|18,027
|32,141
|Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|1,799
|340
|Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
|$
|16,228
|$
|31,801
|Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.40
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|82,205
|79,595
|VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 2, 2025 AND AUGUST 3, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|2,812,086
|$
|2,776,635
|Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
|(1,818,844
|)
|(1,773,954
|)
|Gross Profit
|993,242
|1,002,681
|General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
|(932,497
|)
|(914,089
|)
|Operating Income
|60,745
|88,592
|Interest Expense
|(34,893
|)
|(43,099
|)
|Other Income
|4,078
|794
|Income Before Income Taxes
|29,930
|46,287
|Provision for Income Taxes
|9,128
|16,630
|Net Income
|20,802
|29,657
|Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|6,230
|1,498
|Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
|$
|14,572
|$
|28,159
|Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.35
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|82,085
|79,330
|VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands except per share amounts)
|In addition to our results provided in accordance with GAAP, provided below are non-GAAP financial measures that present operating income, net income attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. and net income per diluted share attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. on an adjusted basis, which remove certain non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items that we believe are not indicative of the results of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. The intangible asset amortization excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is excluded because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. We use adjusted financial information as key performance measures of our results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Instead, we believe that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Further, our definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure.
|Second Quarter
|Year-to-Date
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Operating Income
|Reported Operating Income - GAAP
|$
|40,959
|$
|62,324
|$
|60,745
|$
|88,592
|Amortization of Intangible Assets (a)
|6,284
|6,284
|12,568
|12,568
|Restructuring and Other One-time Charges (b)
|7,881
|-
|13,478
|-
|Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c)
|-
|(6,343
|)
|-
|710
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|55,124
|$
|62,265
|$
|86,791
|$
|101,870
|Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
|Reported Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP
|$
|16,228
|$
|31,801
|$
|14,572
|$
|28,159
|Amortization of Intangible Assets (a)
|6,284
|6,284
|12,568
|12,568
|Restructuring and Other One-time Charges (b)
|7,881
|-
|13,478
|-
|Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c)
|-
|(5,248
|)
|-
|2,900
|Tax Effect of Adjusted Items
|(3,510
|)
|(1,375
|)
|(6,521
|)
|(3,060
|)
|Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
|$
|26,883
|$
|31,462
|$
|34,097
|$
|40,567
|Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
|Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.35
|Amortization of Intangible Assets (a)
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|0.12
|Restructuring and Other One-time Charges (b)
|0.07
|-
|0.12
|-
|Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c)
|-
|(0.06
|)
|-
|0.04
|Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co.
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.51
|(a)
|In both the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, we recognized amortization expense of $6.3 million ($4.7 million net of tax expense of $1.6 million) in general, administrative and store operating expense, related to our definite-lived intangible assets. In both year-to-date 2025 and 2024, we recognized amortization expense of $12.6 million ($9.3 million net of tax expense of $3.3 million) in general, administrative and store operating expense, related to our definite-lived intangible assets.
|(b)
|In the second quarter of 2025, we recognized pre-tax charges of $7.9 million ($6.0 million net of tax expense of $1.9 million), $7.5 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and $0.4 million included in buying and occupancy expense, related to activities to continue to restructure our executive leadership team and other one-time expenses. Year-to-date 2025, we recognized pre-tax charges of $13.5 million ($10.2 million net of tax expense of $3.3 million), $11.3 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and $2.2 million included in buying and occupancy expense, related to activities to continue to restructure our executive leadership team and other one-time expenses.
|(c)
|In the second quarter of 2024, we recognized pre-tax income of $5.2 million ($5.0 million net of tax benefit of $0.2 million), income of $6.3 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and interest expense of $1.1 million, related to the financial impact of purchase accounting items related to the acquisition of Adore Me. Year-to-date 2024, we recognized pre-tax expense of $2.9 million ($3.1 million net of tax benefit of $0.2 million), expense of $0.7 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and interest expense of $2.2 million, related to the financial impact of purchase accounting items related to the acquisition of Adore Me.
