Bitcoin Swift Presale Enters Final Hours As Early Launch Confirmed For August 30

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has announced that its highly anticipated presale is entering the final hours, with more than $1.3 million raised and over 5,500 users registered . The project confirmed an early launch scheduled for August 30 , marking the culmination of its multi-stage presale campaign and signaling a major milestone for the BTC3 ecosystem.

Cardano and Polygon Show Recovery Amid Market Stability

As broader crypto markets show signs of stabilization, Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (POL) are attracting investor attention. ADA is currently trading near $0.44 , with analysts projecting a potential rebound toward the $0.71–$0.79 range depending on market momentum. Meanwhile, Polygon, formerly MATIC, is trading around $0.76 , with forecasts indicating a possible move toward $1.70–$2.10 if support levels remain intact.

Cardano's development focus and enterprise initiatives, such as the Reeve blockchain-based financial reporting platform, have helped maintain investor confidence. Polygon continues to progress under its new leadership with scalability goals targeting 5,000 transactions per second (TPS) , strengthening its position as a leading Ethereum scaling solution.









Bitcoin Swift Final Stage: Key Details and Incentives

While market participants track ADA and POL for long-term growth, Bitcoin Swift is preparing for immediate deployment. The project has confirmed that its Stage 7 -the final phase of presale-is now live, with limited time for participants to secure allocations and take advantage of exclusive rewards.

Highlights of the final presale stage include:



Community Size: Over 5,500 registered users

Funds Raised: $1.3 million+

Stage Price: $7

Phase 6 Rewards: 166% staking returns already distributed

Special APY: 300% for the final stage (up from the planned 86%) Referral Program: 25% for both referrer and referee on every new transaction

To increase engagement in the closing hours, Bitcoin Swift introduced the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event,” offering bonus tokens for the first 130 participants in four tiers:



Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

Participants can claim their bonuses through the official website's live support feature.









Security and transparency remain core priorities. BTC3 has undergone multiple audits, including Cyberscop , SolidProo , and Spywol , along with a verified KYC chec to ensure investor confidence. The project's focus on programmable staking and Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards means users enjoy real payouts at the close of every stage, which has already set it apart in the current presale landscape.

Influencer Spotlight

Bitcoin Swift is also being highlighted across the crypto community. Influencers and reviewers are praising its technology and reward mechanics, with Crypto Sho delivering a detailed breakdown of BTC3's potential. The review emphasized how Bitcoin Swift combines technical power with real user benefits, making it one of the most talked-about presales in the market right now.

Launch Set for August 30

The confirmation of Bitcoin Swift's early launch date adds urgency to the closing presale phase. The project has emphasized that all participants securing allocations before the deadline will benefit from staking incentives and promotional bonuses, while the wider market prepares for the token's debut.

Access and Contact

Investors interested in participating before the presale closes can access full details via the official channels:



Website: X (Twitter):









Contact :

Luc Schaus

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

