Ministry Warns Against Introducing Non-Native Fish Species Into Natural Waters

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Environment on Thursday warned that introducing non-native fish species into ponds and natural water bodies is a clear violation of the Environment Protection Law No. 6 of 2017.In a press statement, the ministry said Article 22(b) of the law stipulates that anyone who discharges or releases any harmful substance or organism into nature reserves or protected areas will face a fine ranging from JD 5,000 to JD 20,000, in addition to being required to rehabilitate the damaged site at their own expense.The ministry cautioned that such practices pose a direct threat to ecological balance and native aquatic species in Jordan's environment. It also stressed that they contradict Jordan's commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), ratified in 1993.Moreover, it said that promoting such practices through media outlets or social media platforms is unacceptable, as it encourages harmful activities and violates the Audiovisual Media Law No. 26 of 2015, which obliges media institutions to ensure responsible content.The ministry affirmed it will take all legal measures against any person or entity found to be involved in introducing or promoting such species, to safeguard Jordan's ecosystems.It called on citizens to comply with environmental protection laws and biodiversity commitments to ensure the sustainability of natural resources and the preservation of biodiversity as a national wealth for future generations.