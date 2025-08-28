JUST, KOICA Explore Academic, Research Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) Vice President Muna Abu-Dalo met Thursday with a delegation from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to discuss ways of enhancing academic and research cooperation, as well as joint initiatives, entrepreneurship, and exchange of expertise.The Korean delegation was briefed on the university's programs, proposed projects, initiatives, and future plans, and how they align with national priorities and the university's strategic goals in line with KOICA's priorities.The visit included a tour of university facilities, covering the Center of Excellence for Innovative Projects where the delegation viewed student-led entrepreneurial projects and innovation incubators the Nanotechnology Institute, and the Consultative Center for Science and Technology, which provides training programs, advisory services, and strategic partnerships with the industrial sector.The visit concluded with a roundtable discussion on developing cooperation and expanding future partnerships in scientific research, innovation, and technical development.