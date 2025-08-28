ASE Closes Flat At JD 9.7 Million Turnover

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a trading value of JD 9.7 million on Thursday, with 7.4 million shares traded through 3,722 contracts.
The general price index closed at 2,965 points, up by 0.01 percent compared with the previous session.
Out of 89 listed companies that traded today, 34 posted gains, 26 saw declines, and the rest remained unchanged.
At the sector level, the services index dropped by 0.50 percent, while the industrial index gained 0.33 percent and the financial index rose by 0.20 percent.

