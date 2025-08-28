Kazakhstan And Sierra Leone Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the special envoy of the President-the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sierra Leone, Timothy Musa Kabbah-during which the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries were discussed, Trend reports.

The president emphasized that Kazakhstan prioritizes the enhancement of collaborative synergies with nations across the African continent.



Subsequently, Timothy Musa Kabbah articulated his appreciation to President Tokayev for the audience and conveyed a distinguished communiqué from the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada.



Furthermore, the stakeholders affirmed their reciprocal engagement in advancing bilateral dynamics and enhancing collaborative synergies across diverse sectors.



In September 2024, Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone executed a bilateral accord facilitating visa exemption for bearers of diplomatic and official passports, thereby enhancing the synergy of diplomatic and commercial relations between the two nations.