Kazakhstan And Sierra Leone Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation
The president emphasized that Kazakhstan prioritizes the
enhancement of collaborative synergies with nations across the
African continent.
Subsequently, Timothy Musa Kabbah articulated his appreciation to President Tokayev for the audience and conveyed a distinguished communiqué from the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada.
Furthermore, the stakeholders affirmed their reciprocal engagement in advancing bilateral dynamics and enhancing collaborative synergies across diverse sectors.
In September 2024, Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone executed a bilateral accord facilitating visa exemption for bearers of diplomatic and official passports, thereby enhancing the synergy of diplomatic and commercial relations between the two nations.
