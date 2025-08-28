New Book On Family-Owned Businesses In The Middle East Set For Release

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new book is soon to be published that looks closely at how family-owned businesses in the Middle East work and how they can prepare for the future. Written by Alexander Campbell and Dr. John Mathew, the book brings together many years of direct experience working with family firms in the region. It explains in simple and practical ways how companies can manage people, strengthen governance, and develop leaders while respecting family traditions.Why This Book MattersFamily-owned firms are at the heart of the Middle East economy. They have grown across generations, created opportunities, and played a central role in national development. But today, these firms are facing new challenges. Nationalisation policies, generational transitions, and the fast rise of artificial intelligence are changing the way businesses need to operate.The book shows that for family firms to remain strong, they must invest in how they manage their people, how they define family and corporate roles, and how they prepare the next generation for leadership. Without these steps, many will struggle to stay competitive in a rapidly changing world.Key Themes in the BookThe book is structured as a practical guide. Some of its main themes include:.Managing People and Talent: Why people are the real advantage in business, and how to hire, develop, and keep the right talent..Family and Corporate Governance: How to set clear structures, define roles, and make decisions fairly between family and non-family members..Leadership in Transition: How new leaders can balance respect for tradition with the need to innovate and embrace technology.The authors also cover important areas such as succession planning, nationalisation policies, compensation systems, and performance management. Each subject is explained with regional examples and tools that can be applied directly to real family firms.Who Will Benefit from the BookThe book is mainly written for owners and leaders of family firms across the GCC and the wider Middle East. It is also useful for senior managers, advisors, and HR professionals working with these businesses. Policymakers, consultants, and universities may also find the book relevant, as it provides a clear picture of how family firms can succeed in both local and global markets.About the AuthorsAlexander Campbell has served as a senior HR leader across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. He was the first Group Director of HR at Al-Futtaim in Dubai and has since worked with several other large family-owned firms in the region. His career has focused on building modern HR systems while keeping family values intact.Dr. John Mathew has more than 17 years of experience in HR roles across different family-owned businesses, primarily in the Gulf. He currently leads People and Culture at Ebrahim K. Kanoo in Bahrain. His background combines academic research with hands-on leadership in talent management, succession planning, and HR technology.Together, the authors bring both regional knowledge and international expertise. Their combined goal is to provide a guide that is practical, respectful of tradition, and useful for leaders working in real business conditions.Endorsements and SupportThe book has already received praise from global HR leaders. Dave Ulrich, Marc Effron, Doris Sims, and Reg Athwal are among those who have endorsed the work, noting its balance of global best practice with a deep understanding of Middle Eastern culture. These voices highlight how the book connects modern HR with the realities of family enterprises in the region.What Makes It DifferentThis book stands out because it focuses only on Middle Eastern family-owned firms. It does not remain in theory but instead offers lived examples, models, and tools that leaders can use immediately. It also makes a strong case that family businesses can succeed only if they adapt modern management practices while still holding on to their unique cultural strengths.Looking AheadThe book is planned for release soon. It will be introduced across regional book fairs, HR summits, universities, and family business forums. Interviews with the authors and launch events are also being prepared to encourage open discussion on how family firms can secure their future.

Bracken Joseph

Gulf Publisher

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.