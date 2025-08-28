Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gulf Officials Meet In Kuwait, Prepare Drafts For 165Th Ministerial Session


2025-08-28 06:15:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Gulf officials held a meeting in Kuwait on Thursday to prepare drafts and proposals for the 165th GCC ministerial session scheduled for next Monday.
The Foreign Ministry's Assistant Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador, Najeeb Al-Bader, chaired the meeting.
Ambassador Al-Bader revealed in the opening of the meeting that two sessions would be held next Monday with the Foreign Ministers of the Ukraine and Japan on the sidelines of the GCC ministerial meeting.
Today's meeting included 31 items and discussed five proposals, which would be forwarded to the ministerial meeting, he added.
Ambassador Al-Bader affirmed that efforts were ongoing among GCC countries in light of the recent regional and international developments, which required close GCC coordination and cooperation. (end)
