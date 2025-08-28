Group Eleven Drills 6.2M Of 312 G/T Ag And 0.95% Cu, Incl. 2.8M Of 549 G/T Ag And 1.77% Cu In A 90M Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target At Ballywire

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) (" Group Eleven " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from the discovery horizon at its Ballywire discovery (" Ballywire ") at the 100%-owned PG West Project (" PG West "), Republic of Ireland. Drilling at Ballywire's deeper, Cu-Ag target (100-200m below discovery horizon) is in progress (to be reported as soon as possible). Highlights:

25-3552-37 (90m step-out NE of 25-3552-35, hosting widest intercept to date; announced 02-Jul-25) intersected intermittent mineralization over a 185m-long interval, including:



Cu-Ag Intercept (hosted in Ballysteen Limestone, beneath Waulsortian Limestone)





6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu (starting from 303.9m downhole), including





2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu , including



0.3m (30cm) of 2,470 g/t Ag and 5.87% Cu



Zn-Pb-Ag Intercepts (hosted within Waulsortian Limestone)





4.9m of 5.2% Zn+Pb (4.0% Zn and 1.2% Pb), 45 g/t Ag (starting from 125.9m), including

0.1m (14cm) of 65.1% Zn+Pb (46.4% Zn and 18.7% Pb), 654 g/t Ag

25-3552-36 (90m step-out SE of the above hole), intersected intermittent mineralization over a 38m-long interval, including:



2.8m of 231 g/t Ag and 0.85% Cu , including

0.2m (16cm) of 3,820 g/t Ag and 12.60% Cu (among highest Ag/Cu assays in Ireland)

25-3552-34 (35m step-out NNW of the above hole), intersected intermittent mineralization over 16m-long interval, including 1.9m of 59 g/t Ag and 0.75% Cu

These results extend the strike length of Ballywire's main discovery corridor by 135m from 1,300m to 1,435m , while further emphasising Cu-Ag potential at depth

This corridor is hosted within a larger 2.6km long trend of robust mineralization pierced by drilling to date at Ballywire, along a prospective trend of over 6km (defined by four regional gravity-high anomalies, only one of which has been systematically drill tested to date)

The Company's 'deeper Cu-Ag' target (100-200m below the Zn-Pb-Ag horizon) is currently being drill tested with two holes completed and a third hole in progress Three rigs are turning at Ballywire with approx. 5,700m of drilling completed year-to-date; Group Eleven aims to complete a further approx. 25,000m of drilling by end of 2026 (fully funded) "Today's results expand our main discovery corridor by 135m and add to growing evidence suggesting a deeper Cu-Ag horizon one to two hundred metres below Ballywire's current discovery horizon," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "This deeper target is currently being drilled, with two holes finished and a third started. We look forward to releasing these results as soon as assays are available. With three rigs turning each on excellent targets at Ballywire, a fourth rig likely to be added soon and a recently announced strengthened cash position now totalling C$8.4 million, Group Eleven is poised to keep generating shareholder value through the drill bit for the foreseeable future."





Exhibit 1. Plan Map of Main Ballywire Discovery Corridor, Showing Holes 25-3552-34, -36 and -37 Note: For brevity, drill holes are labelled by the last two digits of their identification number (e.g. '-40' means 25-3552-40) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Exhibit 2. Long-Section: Ballywire Cu-Ag Intercepts to Date vs. Deeper Cu-Ag Target Note: In order to highlight Cu-Ag mineralization, the Zn-Pb-Ag bearing zones are not shown on the section; * 'LLS' means Lower Limestone Shale which is known to host Cu-Ag mineralization in the vicinity (5-45km) of Ballywire; 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' is hosted predominantly by the LLS, but also by other lithologies between the Waulsortian Limestone and the LLS; LLS is believed to be approx. 100-200m below the Waulsortian Limestone To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Ballywire Drill Update The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 56 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent three holes (25-3552-34, -36 and -37) reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 4 ). Today's results add further evidence that the mineralized trend at Ballywire continues further east towards G11-3552-08. One of the Company's three rigs is now drilling a fence of holes collared 200m east of this hole (see Exhibit 1 ), testing for the further continuation of the mineralized trend. A second rig is drilling a fence of holes testing for the deeper Cu-Ag target (within the Lower Limestone Shale) with two holes completed and the third recently started (see '-40' in Exhibit 1 , and '25-3552-40' in Exhibit 2). A third rig is drilling along the section of holes containing G11-468-01 and 00-468-5 (see Exhibit 1 ) to test for a SW continuation of high-grade mineralization. The Company plans to soon add a fourth rig at Ballywire, geared towards reconnaissance drilling further outboard of the current mineralized corridor. Meanwhile, two holes located 1.3km to the ENE (near gravity anomaly 'D'; see Exhibit 3 ) were recently completed (assays pending), with follow up drilling planned upon receipt of a second drill permit (recently submitted) which would allow for more flexibility on drill locations further to the NE.





Exhibit 3. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Note: Of the four gravity-high anomalies above, only the 'C' anomaly has been systematically drilled to date Assays from today's drill holes are summarized above (see Exhibit 4 ). Mineralization consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite, with the Cu-Ag bearing zones also containing chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite. Substantial Cu-Ag mineralization in 25-3552-37 is located within the Ballysteen Limestone, in contrast to 25-3552-35, where a strong Cu-Ag interval occurs at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone. Varying lithologies hosting Cu-Ag mineralization suggest a dynamic and potentially robust mineralizing system with respect to copper and silver. Exhibit 4. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-37, -36 and -34 at Ballywire

Item From

(m) To

(m) Int

(m) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn+Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) 25-3552-37 124.88 310.10 185.22 0.43 0.18 0.61 15.7 0.05 Incl. 124.88 132.60 7.72 2.75 0.81 3.55 30.4 0.01 Incl. 124.88 125.99 1.11 6.20 2.39 8.59 90.4 0.02 And 125.85 132.60 6.75 3.08 0.92 4.00 33.5 0.01 Incl. 125.85 130.72 4.87 3.97 1.19 5.16 44.6 0.01 Incl. 125.85 125.99 0.14 46.40 18.70 65.10 654.0 0.08 And 127.85 132.60 4.75 3.00 0.74 3.74 28.1 0.01 Incl. 127.85 130.72 2.87 4.45 1.10 5.54 43.5 0.01 Incl. 127.85 128.78 0.93 6.37 1.42 7.79 64.6 0.01 And 129.78 130.72 0.94 7.21 1.91 9.12 68.4 0.02 And 151.70 164.80 13.10 1.32 0.17 1.48 6.1 0.00 Incl. 161.00 163.85 2.85 2.70 0.61 3.31 15.7 0.01 And 173.17 177.74 4.57 0.53 0.25 0.78 2.3 - And 182.25 183.16 0.91 0.94 0.09 1.02 0.7 - And 190.50 193.10 2.60 0.72 0.05 0.77 0.4 - And 198.40 200.32 1.92 0.92 0.31 1.23 2.2 - And 203.10 206.80 3.70 0.61 0.16 0.77 2.7 - And 210.40 234.97 24.57 0.76 0.19 0.95 4.4 - Incl. 219.90 234.97 15.07 0.91 0.25 1.16 5.3 - Incl. 219.90 220.90 1.00 3.22 0.49 3.71 16.7 0.02 And 243.20 258.90 15.70 0.21 0.30 0.51 16.9 0.06 Incl. 250.15 251.80 1.65 0.36 0.39 0.75 104.8 0.45 And 264.35 266.10 1.75 0.08 0.08 0.17 17.5 0.01 And 295.30 300.75 5.45 0.07 0.37 0.44 17.1 0.20 And 303.90 310.10 6.20 0.07 1.29 1.36 311.7 0.95 Incl. 303.90 306.70 2.80 0.13 0.09 0.22 549.0 1.77 Incl. 305.40 306.70 1.30 0.24 0.06 0.30 1,104.6 3.25 Incl. 306.40 306.70 0.30 0.39 0.10 0.49 2,470.0 5.87 25-3552-36 239.96 278.35 38.39 0.34 0.26 0.60 2.0 - Incl. 244.88 251.68 6.80 1.01 0.29 1.30 3.5 - Incl. 248.76 250.72 1.96 1.86 0.50 2.37 5.1 - And 261.31 268.84 7.53 0.53 0.94 1.47 4.8 0.02 Incl. 262.20 264.96 2.76 1.06 1.79 2.85 9.1 0.04 And 305.02 307.81 2.79 0.40 0.06 0.46 231.0 0.85 Incl. 305.74 305.90 0.16 1.58 0.25 1.82 3,820.0 12.60 Incl. 305.90 306.82 0.92 0.50 0.06 0.56 30.0 0.28 25-3552-34 205.50 205.60 0.10 8.07 0.28 8.35 38.9 0.06 And 232.22 248.29 16.07 0.15 0.12 0.27 8.0 0.09 Incl. 241.47 247.82 6.35 0.12 0.24 0.36 18.1 0.23 Incl. 244.53 246.43 1.90 0.25 0.64 0.89 59.2 0.75 Incl. 245.44 246.43 0.99 0.23 0.36 0.59 87.1 1.00

Note: True thickness of the mineralized interval in holes 25-3552-37, -36 and -34, as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 70-80%, 90-100% and 90-100% respectively; "-" means equal to or less than 0.01% (<100 ppm Cu); base of the Waulsortian Limestone in the above holes is at downhole depth of 260.6m, 282.9m and 247.8m, respectively

Drilling at Ballywire continues with three rigs. Currently, twelve (12) new holes are completed or near completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed). Nine (9) of these are shown in Exhibit 1 , with two other holes near gravity-high anomaly 'D' (located 1.3km to the ENE) and one hole collared approx. 200m NNW of G11-468-01 (see Exhibit 1 ).







Exhibit 5. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Notes to Exhibit 5 : (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2024); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.10m to 1.28m with an average (over 285 samples) of 0.91m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um. Analytical procedures are 34 element four acid ICP-AES (codes ME-ICP61 and ME-OG62). Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Group Eleven has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:



10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)

10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)

10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)

11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)

29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and

11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)

15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including

6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31) 39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (14.2%) and Glencore Canada Corp. (14.1% interest). Additional information about the Company is available at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer