Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maildivert Tools Introduces Vcard Converter

Maildivert Tools Introduces Vcard Converter


2025-08-28 06:05:11
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MailDivert Tools, a prominent software based company, proudly announces the release of its new product, MailDivert vCard Converter. This innovative software enables users to effortlessly convert vCard contacts to various options such as PST, PDF, EML, MSG, MBOX, CSV, Office 365 CSV etc.

How MailDivert Tools is Reforming Contact Data Management Goals

MailDivert vCard Converter is a powerful application, designed to simplify the entire process of converting vCard VCF files into various popular formats. The tool ensures seamless migration of vCard contacts along with preserving the data integrity of contact details such as name, address, phone number, email address, company details etc.

Important Features of MailDivert vCard Converter

1. The program supports conversion of vCard VCF files to multiple file formats – PST, MBOX, CSV, PDF, EML Office 365 CSV, DOC etc.
2. Users are allowed to split and merge their VCF files using vCard Split and vCard Merge options
3. Precisely saves all contact information during the process
4. Intuitive interface ensures easy software handling by all users, irrespective of their technical skills
5. Robust solution to convert unlimited vCard contacts in batch without any interruption
6. Works efficiently on all Windows OS

Why MailDivert vCard Converter?

Migrating vCard data can often become a complex task for novice users especially when there are large numbers of contacts required for migration. MailDivert vCard Converter simplifies this process by allowing users to seamlessly migrate their contacts without the risk of data loss or corruption. Whether you're converting vCard files for backup purpose or breaking/consolidating VCF files for individual/business needs, the vCard Converter offers a comprehensive solution for all your contact management needs.

As quoted by Project Manager, MailDivert Tools,“Our goal with vCard Converter is to make contact management a seamless and efficient process. With an easy-to-use interface and powerful features, this tool is designed to save our users valuable time and efforts while ensuring their contact information remains secure.”

MailDivert vCard Converter Availability

Users can download MailDivert vCard Converter from the official website. With Free demo edition, users can evaluate all its features and convert first 5 contacts from 5 vCard files absolutely free of cost.

About MailDivert Tools

MailDivert Tools is a recognized leader in developing software solutions for email and contact management. With a commitment to providing robust and user-friendly software solutions, MailDivert Tools helps all users to manage, convert, and migrate email and contact data securely and efficiently.

Company :-MailDivert Tools

User :- Lisa Hayden

Email :...

Url :-


MENAFN28082025003198003206ID1109987709

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search