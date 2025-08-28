ECI Holds Consultations With CPI Over 4,700 Party Meetings Conducted In 150 Days
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, received the party's suggestions during the meeting. The consultation is part of a structured series of dialogues the Commission has been holding with national and state political parties.
According to the ECI, these interactions address a long-felt need for constructive discussions, enabling party leaders to raise concerns directly with the Commission. The initiative is also aligned with the poll body's broader vision of strengthening electoral processes within the existing legal framework in consultation with all stakeholders.
Highlighting the scale of engagement, the Commission noted that in the last 150 days, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been convened across the country. These included 40 interactions by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), 800 by District Electoral Officers (DEOs), and as many as 3,879 by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), engaging over 28,000 representatives of different political parties.
Since May this year, the Commission has met with leaders of several recognised national parties including BSP President Mayawati, BJP President J.P. Nadda, CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby, NPP President Conrad Sangma and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Similarly, state-level consultations were held with representatives from the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, AIMIM, DMK, TDP, Shiv Sena, JD(U), BRS, BJD, JD(S) and others. The ECI underlined that such wide-ranging consultations reflect its commitment to transparency and inclusivity.
By engaging parties across the political spectrum, it aims to ensure that elections remain participative, fair, and reflective of diverse democratic voices.
With the CPI interaction, the Commission reaffirmed its resolve to continue an open dialogue with stakeholders as preparations intensify for upcoming polls in several states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment