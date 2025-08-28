SLC Organises Workshop On“Consistency And Coherence Between Federal And Local Legislation”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) To foster a culture of collaboration and to ensure legislative integration and proper implementation

August , 2025 – The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) organised a workshop titled“Consistency and Coherence between Federal and Local Legislation,” aimed at legal professionals across government entities. The initiative reflects the SLC's ongoing commitment to strengthening legislative cooperation, preventing legal conflicts, and enhancing legal awareness within public sector institutions.

Delivered by Dr. Faisal Hassan Al-Omari, Legal Advisor at the SLC, the workshop was attended by several legal experts and specialists. As part of SLC's continued efforts to enhance legislative coordination, the session aimed to support the effective implementation of legislation, achieve legal certainty, prevent duplication in legislation, and foster greater awareness among lawmakers while enhancing collaboration between federal and local authorities.

The workshop explored several key topics, including an introduction to the federal system and distribution of legislative competencies; the concept and importance of legislative coherence; and strategies for achieving alignment between federal and local legislation. It also addressed potential contradictions between the two legislative levels. Participants discussed the challenges to legislative harmony and the implications of inconsistency on the rule of law and the administration of justice. Additionally, the workshop reviewed the benefits of legislative consistency and the critical role of the judiciary in upholding it.

H.E. Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, emphasised the importance of coordination between legislative bodies to ensure coherence and avoid conflicts that could undermine the quality of government services or obscure rights and obligations.“Harmonising legislative frameworks is fundamental to upholding justice and the rule of law. This workshop is part of a series of awareness initiatives launched by the SLC to enhance legislative culture and legal knowledge. Aligning legislation is a key enabler of sustainable development and a cornerstone of effective governance,” he said.

Dr. Faisal Hassan Al-Omari noted that achieving legislative coherence requires institutional collaboration at both the federal and local levels, facilitating a better understanding of legal frameworks and unifying implementation mechanisms.“Legislative integration is vital for developing a proactive and flexible legislative system that supports all aspects of the legislative process,” he said.

He went on to review mechanisms of integrating local and federal legislation, citing real-world examples of conflicts between them.

The workshop concluded with a series of recommendations aimed at embedding a culture of collaborative legislative practice, enhancing alignment at all levels of legislation, and addressing barriers to legislative integration.