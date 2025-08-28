UAE Launches 'Mother Of The Nation 50:50 Vision' As Global Model To Empower Women

The UAE announced the launch of the 'Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision ' on Thursday, August 28, on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day.

The vision, which is set to be overseen by the General Women's Union, will continue until 2075.

It aims to empower Emirati women and expand opportunities for local and global impact. The UAE's government specified the pillars and key objectives of the initiative, which ensure Emirati women become an inspirational model for the world.

Key pillars:



Family and Identity

Governance and Strategic Frameworks International Development Partnerships

Key objectives:



Strengthening the UAE's position among the world's leading countries in enhancing women's quality of life.

Establishing the UAE as a global model for women's empowerment across all future-oriented sectors.

Positioning the UAE among the top governments in shaping the future of women.

Promoting equal opportunities for women in education, employment, and the economy, while ensuring balance between professional roles and family responsibilities.

Empowering women in technology, artificial intelligence, climate, energy, and other future-focused fields.

Encouraging Emirati women to assume senior leadership roles and enhancing their representation in decision-making positions. Advancing the UAE's role in shaping the global women's agenda and increasing the participation of Emirati women in international initiatives.

The UAE had earlier announced the official theme for Emirati Women's Day 2025: 'Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 50th' marking five decades since the establishment of the General Women's Union in 1975.

Emirati Women's Day has become a key moment each year to reflect on progress, renew commitments to gender equality, and celebrate the achievements of women across the country.

This year's celebration aligns with the broader national initiative naming 2025 the Year of Community, launched by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The focus is on strengthening social bonds and recognising the vital role women play in national development.

Announced by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the theme highlights the UAE's inclusive approach to women's empowerment, emphasising shared responsibility and unity across all sectors of society.

It also honours the contributions of Emirati women over the years and reinforces the commitment to continue advancing their role in the country's future.

Since its founding, the General Women's Union has worked to empower women through programs rooted in national identity, community values, and social cohesion.