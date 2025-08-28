Summirow Dental Hospital Introduces EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy In Surat

Guided Biofilm Therapy (GBT) 8-step protocol chart with detailed process for professional dental cleaning and oral care.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Summirow Dental Hospital has announced the launch of EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy (GBT), an evidence-based approach to professional dental cleaning that aims to improve preventive oral care. The hospital becomes one of the few in Surat to introduce this technology, which has gained recognition worldwide for its patient-friendly and systematic protocol.

A New Step in Preventive Dental Care

Dental professionals have long emphasized the importance of removing plaque and tartar to prevent cavities, gum disease, and other oral health concerns. Traditional cleaning methods typically involve manual scraping, which can sometimes cause discomfort for patients. Guided Biofilm Therapy offers an alternative, using advanced technology to gently yet effectively eliminate harmful biofilm-the thin bacterial layer that contributes to tooth decay and gum problems.

By introducing EMS GBT, Summirow Dental Hospital aims to strengthen its focus on prevention and early intervention in oral health care. The hospital has trained its dental team in the GBT protocol and equipped its facilities with the latest EMS devices to ensure safe and precise treatments.

How EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy Works

Developed by Electro Medical Systems (EMS), Guided Biofilm Therapy replaces conventional scaling with a structured eight-step process. Each step is designed to improve patient comfort while ensuring thorough cleaning:

1 – Dental professionals evaluate the condition of teeth and – A harmless dye highlights areas affected by plaque and – Patients receive tailored guidance on oral hygiene – Biofilm and stains are removed with a fine spray of air, warm water, and erythritol – Periodontal pockets, where bacteria can accumulate, are cleaned using soft, flexible tips if – Remaining hard calculus is removed using an ultrasonic – A post-cleaning evaluation confirms the effectiveness of – A customized follow-up plan is suggested for ongoing care.

This structured approach makes the procedure both systematic and reproducible, ensuring consistent outcomes across different patients.

Benefits and Applications

The introduction of EMS GBT has several advantages compared to conventional cleaning. The disclosing step allows for visual identification of plaque, ensuring that no area is overlooked. The technology is also considered safe for patients with implants, braces, veneers, or crowns, where manual scraping could potentially damage surfaces.

Other potential benefits include reduced gum inflammation, better detection of problem areas, and increased patient awareness of oral hygiene habits. Importantly, the therapy can be applied across age groups-from children requiring preventive care to older adults managing existing dental conditions.

Comparison with Traditional Methods

While traditional scaling remains a common practice, GBT provides additional precision. Manual tools depend heavily on operator skill, whereas GBT uses guided steps and advanced equipment to ensure accuracy. Patients who are sensitive to scraping or have a history of discomfort during cleaning may find this approach more comfortable.

Patient-Centered Approach at Summirow

According to Summirow Dental Hospital, the decision to introduce EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy aligns with its broader mission of integrating modern technology into patient care. A hospital spokesperson noted:

“Advances in dental science have allowed us to move from purely corrective care toward preventive models that focus on long-term oral health. Guided Biofilm Therapy represents a significant step in this direction, and we are pleased to make it available to patients in Surat.”

Broader Significance in Oral Health

Guided Biofilm Therapy has been widely adopted in several countries and is supported by ongoing clinical research. Its structured protocol aligns with global trends in dentistry that emphasize patient comfort, evidence-based practices, and preventive measures. By adopting this method, Summirow Dental Hospital seeks to contribute to raising awareness about biofilm management, which is often overlooked despite its strong link to oral and systemic health.

Availability and Future Plans

The hospital has confirmed that EMS GBT will be available as part of its routine hygiene and preventive services, as well as for patients undergoing treatment for gum disease or preparing for restorative procedures. With trained staff and updated equipment, Summirow aims to integrate the therapy into both standard check-ups and specialized care pathways.

