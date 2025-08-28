Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Whatsapp Launches AI-Powered Writing Help

2025-08-28 05:14:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp announced the launch of a new feature called Writing Help, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist users in writing and editing messages after they have been created.

The Writing Help feature appears as a pencil icon in a personal or group chat, with AI-generating text suggestions as soon as users tap on it.

The platform's parent company, Meta, explained that the feature relies on Private Processing technology, which allows for improved message formulation without allowing any third party to view its content.

It said that the technology is similar to Apple's Private Cloud Compute (PCC) system, which maintains the privacy of conversations through full end-to-end encryption.

The feature targets a variety of users, such as small businesses that rely on WhatsApp to communicate with customers, as it can help them craft faster and more professional messages, as well as users who want to improve their daily conversations.

The feature is currently available in English only, with plans to expand support to include other languages ​​​​this year.

